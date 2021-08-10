scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Karnataka bans flowers, shawls at govt events; only Kannada books to be given

The move follows a similar announcement by V Sunil Kumar, new state minister, who has since received more than 1,000 books. He plans to give the books to a public library.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bangalore |
Updated: August 10, 2021 2:43:15 pm
Basavaraj Bommai, karnataka bans flowers shawls, only kannada books at state events, karnataka news, bangalore news, bengaluru news, indian expressSources in the Chief Minister’s office told indianexpress.com that the order comes after a meeting Bommai held with the police department on Monday, where he received many bouquets and shawls. (File Photo: PTI)

Only books in Kannada, and not flowers or shawls, can now be presented as gifts at Karnataka state events. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday issued an order stating that people meeting him, and in government events across the state, should give Kannada books.

The move follows a similar announcement by V Sunil Kumar, the new minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, on Monday, who had requested supporters who came to congratulate him not to bring flowers or other items, but to present books instead.

Karnataka: Minister Poojari urges BJP govt to withdraw 'false cases' against Hindutva activists

Since the request, Kumar has received more than a thousand Kannada books, which he is planning to give to a public library. “I have received thousands of books and will give them to the library in Karkala, Udupi district (his constituency). Any additional books will be given to gram panchayats in the region,” Kumar said.

The order by the state government was released on Tuesday by P Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s office told indianexpress.com that the order comes after a meeting the CM held with the police department on Monday morning, where he received many bouquets and shawls.

“In this meeting, in an oral order, the Chief minister directed the Chief Secretary to issue a directive saying that in any government events, people shouldn’t give garlands, flowers, and mementos, but only Kannada books,” a source said.

