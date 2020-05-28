Karnataka reduces air traffic from five states, restricts entry by road from three

Karnataka has been witnessing a trend of inter-state passengers returning to the state contributing most to the coronavirus tally for the last few days. Karnataka has been witnessing a trend of inter-state passengers returning to the state contributing most to the coronavirus tally for the last few days.

The Karnataka government Thursday decided to restrict air travel from five other states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan — and to restrict incoming passengers by road from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. However, there was no clarification about rail transport as of now.

“This is in view of several passengers from these states testing positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka leading to a rise in fresh cases in the state since the last few days,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said after a Cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru.

He further added that asymptomatic cases from these states have burdened the quarantine facilities in the state. “The sudden hike in numbers has also resulted in tests taking more time to be completed. These restrictions will be in place for the next few days,” Madhuswamy said.

However, those seeking to travel to these states from Karnataka will be allowed to do so, officials clarified.

While the total crossed the 1000-mark only on May 15, over two months since the first case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9, the number has risen to 2533 as on Thursday.

Not a complete flight ban

A couple of hours after his media briefing post the Cabinet meeting, Madhuswamy clarified that the Karnataka government “had not announced a complete ban” on flights from five states and instead decided to “lessen air traffic” to the State.

“The State Government has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights, emanating from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to Karnataka, in view of the high number of Covid-19 Cases prevalent there,” Madhuswamy clarified.

Further, he stated that Karnataka has not sought for imposing a ban on flights emanating from these places in an appeal to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

“Instead, we have written to the Centre requesting to take steps to lessen (incoming) air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities if there is huge turnout at a short span of time,” he added.

He reiterated that “restrictions” are imposed for people coming by road from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to ensure adequate quarantine facilities.

According to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 95 out of the 115 fresh cases reported on Thursday are from inter-state passengers alone, the most continuing to be from Maharashtra.

