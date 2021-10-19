Karnataka bans ‘celebrity birthday celebrations’ at child care institutions

The Karnataka government has prohibited birthday celebrations at Child Care Institutions (CCI) across the state. Such celebrations are usually held by celebrities, politicians, officers and their children.

As per the circular issued by the Directorate of Child Protection, such ‘elite’ celebrations were found to leave an adverse psychological impact on children living in the CCIs.

Welcoming the decision, Nagasimha G Rao, the director of Child Rights Trust, told indianexpress.com that such celebrations were fuelling misconceptions and misleading aspirations among children at the CCIs.

“We have been apprising government officials of the need to ban these as most children have confessed that they were not even aware of their own birthdays… Further, it is impossible for the CCIs to get funds to celebrate each child’s birthday in the same fervour, which often troubles young minds,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government circular has specifically instructed all stakeholders of the CCIs, including district child protection units and childcare homes run by government and private organisations, to ensure compliance with the order.

A majority of children residing in the CCIs have been rescued from begging, sexual abuse, abusive parents, child labour, child marriages, and similar situations.