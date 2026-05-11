Scuba diving in Bengaluru? Rs 224-crore aquarium, immersive experience centres coming up at Bannerghatta, Mysuru zoos

The proposed Immersive Wildlife Room at the Mysuru zoo will deliver 270–360 degree projection-based shows with thematic audio content. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Two of Karnataka’s major zoos— Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru—are set for a major upgrade. A world-class public aquarium at Bannerghatta and immersive experience centres in both zoos will come up shortly.

In a Cabinet meeting held this month, the state government has cleared the three projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The combined investment for the project is around Rs 224 crore.

According to documents accessed by indianexpress.com, the aquarium will cost a total of Rs 144.4 crore. The facility will feature live exhibits of freshwater, brackish, and marine species from habitats across Asia, the Amazon, Africa, and coral reefs, among others.