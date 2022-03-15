Karnataka: Bank staff, two others arrested for Rs 6 crore heist at Belagavi cooperative bank

The Belagavi police in north Karnataka have arrested three people, including a bank clerk, for allegedly robbing the Belagavi District Credit Cooperative Bank (BDCC) at Murgod last week and making away with cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs 6 crore.

The police on Sunday recovered Rs 4,20,98,400 in cash and three kilograms of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1,63,72,220 from a nearby sugarcane field where the robbers had buried them. The accused have been identified as Basavraj Hunshikatti, who was a clerk in the bank, Santosh Kalappa Kambar and Yamanappa Laxman Belwal.

The incident, according to the police, happened on March 5. The police started the investigation after a complaint was filed by the branch manager Kallappa Yaligar on March 6. Inspector Mouneshwar Mali Patil told The Indian Express that the police suspected the involvement of an insider in the robbery as the robbers had cut off the cables of CCTV and alarm systems.

Basavraj had duplicates of 17 keys of the shutter, doors and safe lockers of the bank, said the police.

“We started to investigate and questioned all the bank staff and we got hold of two people, including Basavraj. We suspected his involvement due to his behaviour while answering our questions. On Sunday we took him to the sugarcane field where he had buried the valuables and recovered all of it,” Patil said.