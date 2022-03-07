Karnataka: Robbers flee with cash, jewels worth Rs 6 crore from co-operative bank

In a major heist, unidentified persons broke into a co-operative bank in Karnataka’s Belagavi Saturday night and robbed cash and valuables worth Rs 6 crore, the police said.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly used duplicate keys and decamped with Rs 4.37 crore in cash and jewels worth Rs 1.63 crore from the District Central Cooperative Bank at Muragod in Saundatti taluk.

In his complaint to the police, bank manager Pramod Krishnappa Yaligar said that the cash and jewels were kept in the strong room of the bank and he left the bank around 7.15 pm on Saturday, leaving a security guard on the premises. The robbery came to light on Sunday morning when the guard, Mantrappa, informed him about it.

Upon checking, it was found that the DVR of the CCTV was also stolen, the police said, adding that someone familiar with the bank’s operations was probably involved in the crime. “We are probing the case. There was no forced entry into the bank and the lockers were not broken. They have used keys to open it,” a police officer said.