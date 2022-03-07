scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 07, 2022
Must Read

Karnataka: Robbers flee with cash, jewels worth Rs 6 crore from co-operative bank

The police said the robbers probably used duplicate keys to open the lockers as there was no forced entry.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 7, 2022 5:12:48 pm
2 directors of Chandigarh-based firm among 6 held in graft case of Rs 1.80 lakhThus holding that rejection of the claim by the insurance firm is not justified, the commission directed the insurance company to settle and pay the claim of Rs 1,75,775 to the complainants, and Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation.

In a major heist, unidentified persons broke into a co-operative bank in Karnataka’s Belagavi Saturday night and robbed cash and valuables worth Rs 6 crore, the police said.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly used duplicate keys and decamped with Rs 4.37 crore in cash and jewels worth Rs 1.63 crore from the District Central Cooperative Bank at Muragod in Saundatti taluk.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

In his complaint to the police, bank manager Pramod Krishnappa Yaligar said that the cash and jewels were kept in the strong room of the bank and he left the bank around 7.15 pm on Saturday, leaving a security guard on the premises. The robbery came to light on Sunday morning when the guard, Mantrappa, informed him about it.

More from Bangalore

Upon checking, it was found that the DVR of the CCTV was also stolen, the police said, adding that someone familiar with the bank’s operations was probably involved in the crime. “We are probing the case. There was no forced entry into the bank and the lockers were not broken. They have used keys to open it,” a police officer said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement