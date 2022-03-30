scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka News Live Updates: Unease grows over Muslim traders ban in temple premises

Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka Live News, 30 Mar: Bengaluru is likely to witness rains today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 30, 2022 9:47:22 am
A girl wearing a hijab with her mother walks past the closed shops in Muslim dominated Shivajinagar area in Bengaluru. (PTI/File)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: As the ban on Muslim traders from setting up stalls on temple premises or at temple fairs in Karnataka spreads across the state, dismay is growing among temple committees organising the festivals as well as traders. On Monday, two BJP leaders went vocal with their opposition to the move, urging the state government to take action.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly H D Kumaraswamy has criticised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his government’s silence on calls to ban Muslim traders, terming him “a puppet in the hands of Hindu right-wing groups”. “It is the responsibility of the home minister and the government to protect all the people of the state. Those who calling for boycott of communities are enemies of the country and need to be arrested,” Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Vinaya Samarasya Yojana, an awareness programme meant to eradicate untouchability in Gram Panchayats across the state. The scheme has been named after a three-year-old Dalit Vinay, whose family, residents of Miyapur village in Koppal district, was slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 by the village leaders in September last year for the boy’s “offence” of straying into a local temple.

Live Blog

Bengaluru, Karnataka news: Unease grows over Muslim traders' ban on temple premises; Govt launches anti-untouchability scheme named after Dalit boy; Follow latest updates here

09:45 (IST)30 Mar 2022
🌧️Rain likely in Bengaluru today, tomorrow

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the city is likely to witness rainfall today (Wednesday) and tomorrow. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy with mist in the early morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures Wednesday are likely to be around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

09:39 (IST)30 Mar 2022
Karnataka anti-untouchability scheme named after Dalit boy, family displaced

The Karnataka government has announced Vinaya Samarasya Yojana, an awareness programme meant to eradicate untouchability in Gram Panchayats across the state. The scheme has been named after a three-year-old Dalit Vinay, whose family, residents of Miyapur village in Koppal district, was slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 by the village leaders in September last year for the boy’s “offence” of straying into a local temple. 

The plight of the Vinay family seems to have turned more abysmal, though. As reports about the imposition of fine on them made headlines, the village leaders, belonging to the locally dominant Ganiga community, stepped up “social boycott” of the victim Dalit family. Reeling under it, the family was forced to escape from the village in November, leaving behind their house and agricultural land. Read more

09:14 (IST)30 Mar 2022
Karnataka: 7 teachers suspended for allowing hijab-clad students to give exams

Seven teachers have been suspended at the CS Patil Girls High School in Gadag, Karnataka for allowing girl students wearing hijab to appear for exams. They were invigilating the exams. 

09:10 (IST)30 Mar 2022
Muslim ban: Unease grows, temple committees, traders admit pressure

Among the fairs and temples where Muslim traders, who have run shops for years, have recently kept out of are the annual Hosa Margudi and Kollur Mookambika fairs, and the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Mangaladevi and Puttur Mahalingeshwara temples in Dakshina Kannada.

Bappanadu, a shrine near Mangaluru, incidentally is considered a symbol of communal harmony. The Durgaparameshwari temple there is said to have been built with the contributions of Bappa, a Muslim merchant. The head of its management committee said he had turned down the VHP’s demand to keep Muslim traders out, but they had themselves stayed away due to the row.

Hussain, 54, of Haleangadi village in Dakshina Kannada district, has been selling toys for 35 years, having taken up his father’s business. “The annual festival season and Urs start around November and end by April. All these years, we would do business in at least 40-50 places. Never did we imagine that religion would become a reason to boycott us.” Read Kiran Parashar's report here

09:08 (IST)30 Mar 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.

Karnataka PWD Minister C.C. Patil serves food to former Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa during a lunch hosted for all the MLAs and MLCs, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (PTI)

Kumaraswamy says govt silent, CM Bommai puppet in hands of right-wing groups

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly H D Kumaraswamy has criticised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his government’s silence on calls to ban Muslim traders at temple festivals, terming him “a puppet in the hands of Hindu right-wing groups”.

“Our chief minister is a puppet of some organisations. He is running the government on their orders. To save his chair, he is listening to whatever they say. Where is the stand of the government on calls for boycotting a community in business matters? No decision has been taken by the government,” Kumaraswamy said.

His reaction has come at a time when only a few from the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties have spoken publicly on the issue. The BJP government has claimed that a ban on non-Hindus on temple premises is allowed under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997.

NGT committee grades Chandapura lake water Class-E, says can be used for irrigation, industrial cooling

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) joint committee, formed to ascertain the facts with regards to the violation of the buffer zone and the solid waste management guidelines at Chandapura lake in Anekal taluk, in its report said that all the upstream and Chandapura lake water samples are meeting the Class-E water quality criteria, which means the water can be used for irrigation, industrial cooling and controlled waste disposal.

In order to determine the quality of the underground water, bore well water samples from the areas surrounding the upstream tanks of the lake and also one sample from the downstream of the lake were collected.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd