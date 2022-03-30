Karnataka News Live Updates: Unease grows over Muslim traders ban in temple premises

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: As the ban on Muslim traders from setting up stalls on temple premises or at temple fairs in Karnataka spreads across the state, dismay is growing among temple committees organising the festivals as well as traders. On Monday, two BJP leaders went vocal with their opposition to the move, urging the state government to take action.
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly H D Kumaraswamy has criticised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his government’s silence on calls to ban Muslim traders, terming him “a puppet in the hands of Hindu right-wing groups”. “It is the responsibility of the home minister and the government to protect all the people of the state. Those who calling for boycott of communities are enemies of the country and need to be arrested,” Kumaraswamy said.
Meanwhile, the state government has announced Vinaya Samarasya Yojana, an awareness programme meant to eradicate untouchability in Gram Panchayats across the state. The scheme has been named after a three-year-old Dalit Vinay, whose family, residents of Miyapur village in Koppal district, was slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 by the village leaders in September last year for the boy’s “offence” of straying into a local temple.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the city is likely to witness rainfall today (Wednesday) and tomorrow. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy with mist in the early morning hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures Wednesday are likely to be around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The plight of the Vinay family seems to have turned more abysmal, though. As reports about the imposition of fine on them made headlines, the village leaders, belonging to the locally dominant Ganiga community, stepped up “social boycott” of the victim Dalit family. Reeling under it, the family was forced to escape from the village in November, leaving behind their house and agricultural land. Read more
Seven teachers have been suspended at the CS Patil Girls High School in Gadag, Karnataka for allowing girl students wearing hijab to appear for exams. They were invigilating the exams.
Among the fairs and temples where Muslim traders, who have run shops for years, have recently kept out of are the annual Hosa Margudi and Kollur Mookambika fairs, and the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Mangaladevi and Puttur Mahalingeshwara temples in Dakshina Kannada.
Bappanadu, a shrine near Mangaluru, incidentally is considered a symbol of communal harmony. The Durgaparameshwari temple there is said to have been built with the contributions of Bappa, a Muslim merchant. The head of its management committee said he had turned down the VHP’s demand to keep Muslim traders out, but they had themselves stayed away due to the row.
Hussain, 54, of Haleangadi village in Dakshina Kannada district, has been selling toys for 35 years, having taken up his father’s business. “The annual festival season and Urs start around November and end by April. All these years, we would do business in at least 40-50 places. Never did we imagine that religion would become a reason to boycott us.” Read Kiran Parashar's report here
