Karnataka News Live Updates: Unease grows over Muslim traders ban in temple premises

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: As the ban on Muslim traders from setting up stalls on temple premises or at temple fairs in Karnataka spreads across the state, dismay is growing among temple committees organising the festivals as well as traders. On Monday, two BJP leaders went vocal with their opposition to the move, urging the state government to take action.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly H D Kumaraswamy has criticised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his government’s silence on calls to ban Muslim traders, terming him “a puppet in the hands of Hindu right-wing groups”. “It is the responsibility of the home minister and the government to protect all the people of the state. Those who calling for boycott of communities are enemies of the country and need to be arrested,” Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Vinaya Samarasya Yojana, an awareness programme meant to eradicate untouchability in Gram Panchayats across the state. The scheme has been named after a three-year-old Dalit Vinay, whose family, residents of Miyapur village in Koppal district, was slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 by the village leaders in September last year for the boy’s “offence” of straying into a local temple.