Bangalore News Live Updates: Amid Azaan row, Karnataka govt gives 15-day deadline to regularise loudspeakers

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: A day after Hindu right-wing groups in Karnataka, like Sri Rama Sene, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, launched the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ campaign purportedly to counter the relaying of Azaan from mosques using loudspeakers, the state government Tuesday gave a 15-day deadline to groups and institutions to apply for permission to play loudspeakers within permissible limits or have them removed.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday announced that the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3 between 9 am and 4 pm. The poll body stated in a release that the election notification will be issued on May 17, the last date for filing nomination is May 24, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 25. In other news, an order by the Supreme Court directing state election commissions to hold polls for local bodies whose terms have come to an end is set to have a bearing on long delayed polls for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), taluk and zila panchayat polls in Karnataka.
Also, following the controversial PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) recruitment scam, the competitive exams for teachers for 15,000 jobs in different districts will now be conducted under strong vigilance, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh said.
Hello and welcome to today's live blog. Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.