Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Bangalore News Live Updates: Amid Azaan row, Karnataka govt gives 15-day deadline to regularise loudspeakers

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News, Karnataka Rain News Updates, Bengaluru Coronavirus Cases Today: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday announced that the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3 between 9 am and 4 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 11, 2022 8:36:04 am
Bangalore news, Bangalore news updates, Bangalore news liveA senior police officer said as the campaign against the use of loudspeakers in mosques was growing, Bommai asked officials to take stock of the situation. (Representational/AP)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live: A day after Hindu right-wing groups in Karnataka, like Sri Rama Sene, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, launched the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ campaign purportedly to counter the relaying of Azaan from mosques using loudspeakers, the state government Tuesday gave a 15-day deadline to groups and institutions to apply for permission to play loudspeakers within permissible limits or have them removed.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday announced that the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3 between 9 am and 4 pm. The poll body stated in a release that the election notification will be issued on May 17, the last date for filing nomination is May 24, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 25. In other news, an order by the Supreme Court directing state election commissions to hold polls for local bodies whose terms have come to an end is set to have a bearing on long delayed polls for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), taluk and zila panchayat polls in Karnataka.

Also, following the controversial PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) recruitment scam, the competitive exams for teachers for 15,000 jobs in different districts will now be conducted under strong vigilance, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh said.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

08:36 (IST)11 May 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

Shivamogga: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders plays a drum during a protest against the state government, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

With Hindutva groups mounting their campaign against loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday the Supreme Court’s directives would be implemented in a “cordial” manner. His statement came after Sri Rama Sene and other right-wing groups played Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns to “counter” the azaan sounded from mosques early in the morning.

After holding a meeting with chief executive officers of zilla panchayats said, “There is a Supreme Court order on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. The Union government has issued an order in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board. It clearly specifies the places and decibel levels for the use of loudspeakers in public places. In 2002 the Karnataka government issued an order to implement this order. We have decided to implement the Supreme Court order, the orders of the Union and State governments in this regard.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that both the BJP and Congress are luring his party leaders from old Mysuru region, where his party JD(S) has a strong presence, with an aim to “finish off” the regional outfit, and said that they won’t be successful.

Hitting out at those accusing JD(S) of “family politics”, he claimed that his father H D Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister and other members of the family, have taken several “risks” for the survival of the regional party.

