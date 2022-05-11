Bangalore News Live Updates: Amid Azaan row, Karnataka govt gives 15-day deadline to regularise loudspeakers

Shivamogga: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders plays a drum during a protest against the state government, in Shivamogga, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

With Hindutva groups mounting their campaign against loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday the Supreme Court’s directives would be implemented in a “cordial” manner. His statement came after Sri Rama Sene and other right-wing groups played Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns to “counter” the azaan sounded from mosques early in the morning.

After holding a meeting with chief executive officers of zilla panchayats said, “There is a Supreme Court order on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. The Union government has issued an order in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board. It clearly specifies the places and decibel levels for the use of loudspeakers in public places. In 2002 the Karnataka government issued an order to implement this order. We have decided to implement the Supreme Court order, the orders of the Union and State governments in this regard.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that both the BJP and Congress are luring his party leaders from old Mysuru region, where his party JD(S) has a strong presence, with an aim to “finish off” the regional outfit, and said that they won’t be successful.

Hitting out at those accusing JD(S) of “family politics”, he claimed that his father H D Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister and other members of the family, have taken several “risks” for the survival of the regional party.