Karnataka Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru minority college allows students in hijab to attend class after govt clarification

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: With the state government clarifying to the Karnataka High Court that restrictions on religious attire will not apply to private, minority-run institutions, Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru has allowed pre-university students to attend class wearing the hijab along with the uniform. The college had earlier requested an Amritdhari Sikh student in its pre-university section to remove her turban on the basis of an interpretation of the high court’s February 10 order barring religious clothing in colleges with uniforms or dress codes.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP’s victory in four of the five states on Thursday will have a positive impact on Karnataka that goes to polls next year. In other news, several malls in Bengaluru have failed to pay property tax worth Rs 69 crore to the civic body, said Bommai. Also, several organisations led by Indian water conservationist and film actor Chetan Kumar Wednesday raised objections against the Karnataka government’s move to build the Mekedatu reservoir.

In Covid-19 related news, Karnataka Thursday reported 217 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven deaths taking the aggregate and toll to 39,43,325 and 40,013 respectively. In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 301 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,00,428. Active cases stood at 2,846.