Karnataka Bangalore News Live: BJP will come to power with clear majority in 2023 polls, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Bangalore News Live: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday expressed confidence the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in the state with a clear majority in the 2023 Assembly election. “We have the strength of the organisation. If we can work unitedly then we can set the narrative and agenda,” Bommai said at a party function.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he won’t contest the 2023 state polls from the Chamundeshwari seat, which he claims “gave him a rebirth in politics”. Siddaramaiah said people are asking him to “contest from four to five places” but he is yet to decide.

In another development, the traffic police in Bengaluru have imposed a ban on the movement of vehicles on Goraguntepalya flyover between midnight and 5 am on all days. According to an order, vehicles must take the service roads instead during that period.