Monday, March 14, 2022
Karnataka Bangalore News Live: BJP will come to power with clear majority in 2023 polls, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Bangalore News Live: "We have the strength of the organisation. If we can work unitedly then we can set the narrative and agenda," Bommai said at a party function.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, New Delhi |
Updated: March 14, 2022 10:12:49 am
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (PTI/File Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday expressed confidence the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in the state with a clear majority in the 2023 Assembly election. “We have the strength of the organisation. If we can work unitedly then we can set the narrative and agenda,” Bommai said at a party function.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he won’t contest the 2023 state polls from the Chamundeshwari seat, which he claims “gave him a rebirth in politics”. Siddaramaiah said people are asking him to “contest from four to five places” but he is yet to decide.

In another development, the traffic police in Bengaluru have imposed a ban on the movement of vehicles on Goraguntepalya flyover between midnight and 5 am on all days. According to an order, vehicles must take the service roads instead during that period.

10:12 (IST)14 Mar 2022
🦠No Covid-19 death reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday achieved a significant milestone in its fight against Covid-19 when it recorded zero fatalities in the state. This is the first time in several months since the pandemic outbreak that the state has recorded zero virus-related deaths, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The state recorded 181 fresh infections taking the total Covid-19 cases to 39,43,506, the health department said. In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the department said 130 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,01,093. Active cases stood at 2,656.

10:08 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Will not contest 2023 polls from Chamundeshwari: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he won’t contest the 2023 state polls from the Chamundeshwari seat, which he claims “gave him a rebirth in politics”.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Mandya, said people are asking him to “contest from four to five places” but he is yet to decide. In 2018, Siddaramaiah had contested from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru district after vacating the ‘safe seat’ of Varuna for his son Yathindra. The then Chief Minister had lost to Janata Dal (Secular) candidate GT Devegowda. Siddaramaiah later entered the Assembly by winning from Badami.

Siddaramaiah has said multiple times that Chamundeshwari gave him rebirth in politics. In 2005, when JD(S) chief and former prime minister HD Devegowda expelled Siddaramaiah from the party, he joined Congress and contested from Chamundeshwari in the 2006 bypolls. Despite a fierce campaign by HD Devegowda, he managed to win by a margin of 257 votes.

10:07 (IST)14 Mar 2022
Bengaluru: Vehicle movement banned on Goraguntepalya flyover during night hours

The traffic police have imposed a ban on the movement of vehicles on Goraguntepalya flyover between midnight and 5 am on all days. According to an order, vehicles must take the service roads instead during that period.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda issued the new order on Saturday stating that the decision was necessitated as it becomes difficult for them to distinguish between light and heavy vehicles during the night and so vehicles keep crashing onto the height barriers installed at the entry points of the flyover.

BS Yediyurappa, son fall in line as BJP leadership gets poll boost

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his younger son B Y Vijayendra have decided to play supporting roles in the plans of the BJP leadership to bring the party to power in Karnataka in next year’s Assembly polls on account of the BJP leadership emerging significantly stronger after big wins in four states, including Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, Vijayendra, who was in Delhi on the eve of the poll results, told reporters in Hubbali that he is not interested in becoming a minister in the current BJP government in Karnataka.This is in contradiction to reports that Vijayendra, a vice-president of the state BJP, was in Delhi last week to lobby with the top party leadership for a position in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet.

