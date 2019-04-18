Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting underway in Bangalore parliament polls, today along with 11 others in Karnataka

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: The voting in Bangalore started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The election will be held in 8,514 booths,2,656 in Bangalore North, 2,082 in Bangalore Central, 2,131 in Bangalore South, 1,269 in Bangalore rural and 376 in Chikkabalapur constituencies.

As many as 90,997 police personnel will be deployed across the state at all polling booths. The police department has identified 11,992 booths as critical in the state and has deployed extra security forces for these booths.

Bengaluru is infamous for its poor voter turnout during elections, despite the election commission conducting various awareness campaigns to bring the voters to the polling booth. In the 2018 assembly election, only 54.76% of people from the city voted.

