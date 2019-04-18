Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting underway in Bangalore parliament polls, today along with 11 others in Karnatakahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-bangalore-lok-sabha-elections-2019-voting-live-updates-5680966/
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting underway in Bangalore parliament polls, today along with 11 others in Karnataka
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE News Updates: HD Deve Gowda in Tumkur, his grandson JDS(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Mandya, independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya, Prakash Raj from Bengaluru Central constituency are among the 362-odd contestants in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: The voting in Bangalore started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The election will be held in 8,514 booths,2,656 in Bangalore North, 2,082 in Bangalore Central, 2,131 in Bangalore South, 1,269 in Bangalore rural and 376 in Chikkabalapur constituencies.
As many as 90,997 police personnel will be deployed across the state at all polling booths. The police department has identified 11,992 booths as critical in the state and has deployed extra security forces for these booths.
Bengaluru is infamous for its poor voter turnout during elections, despite the election commission conducting various awareness campaigns to bring the voters to the polling booth. In the 2018 assembly election, only 54.76% of people from the city voted.
Polling issues continue; EVMs malfunction at Vasanthapura, Shantinagar
Lok Sabha polling faces hiccups in and around Bangalore.
EVMs malfunction at Vasanthapura, Shantinagar, Malur and Anekkal.
Trasgender activist Akkai Padmashali castes vote
"Happy to be part of the festival of democracy to save my Constitution of India which is under threat," transgender activist Akkai Padmashali says after voting at Booth 19 (CV Raman Nagar) for Bangalore Central constituency
Welcome to our live blog. The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 5 constituencies begins in Bangalore today. Follow this space for live updates.
Voters from 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka will cast their votes as the second phase of the 2019 Indian general elections is underway. While the Congress-JD(S) alliance is confident of gaining more votes from the state, BJP is fighting the polls with one strong agenda - Make Modi PM Again.
Competition is tough in several constituencies from Karnataka including Mandya, where independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh takes on Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil.
At Bangalore North, incumbent BJP MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda faces tough competition from Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda. The latter starred in a video that was released a few hours before PM Modi's Bangalore rally questioning BJP's fake promises made in 2014. This later became a talking point in and around the constituency, as campaigning reached its culmination.
BJP's youngest candidate, 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya contests from Bangalore South where he takes on Congress veteran B.K. Hariprasad. Even though Bangalore South seat has been an invincible BJP stronghold close to two decades, the Congress sniffs a chance highlighting the debutant's political inexperience.
Interestingly, Bangalore Central is the only constituency in the state which expects a triangular contest. However, the situation is not easy for independent candidate Prakash Raj as his rivals are BJP's P.C. Mohan and Congress' Rizwan Arshad.
Union minister and Bangalore North candidate DV Sadananda Gowda cast his vote in Bengaluru.
Bangalore City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar votes at Domlur
T Suneel Kumar, Commissioner of Police for Bangalore City T. Suneel Kumar castes his vote at Domlur.
BJP's youngest candidate Tejasvi Surya votes from Bangalore South
Tejasvi Surya, BJP's Bangalore South candidate exercises franchise.
Initiating the #VoteMaadi challenge, the 28-year-old nominated three others, encouraging citizens to vote in high numbers.
What happened at Domlur School (Booth 98 of Bangalore Central constituency)? A citizen activist explains
Revathy Ashok, CEO of B.PAC, a Bangalore-based citizen group explains what delayed polling at Booth 98 of Bangalore Central constituency.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote in Bangalore.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara casts his vote in Tumakuru
Issues reported at Booth 98 (Domlur School) of Bangalore Central constituency
Voters including pregnant women have been waiting since 7 am; many leave the queue.
Bangalore starts voting for Lok Sabha polls
Welcome to our live blog. The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 5 constituencies begins in Bangalore today. Follow this space for live updates.