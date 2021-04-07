Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 39 deaths, 6150 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 6150 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from across the state. Of these, 4266 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 6.02 per cent. As many as 39 more people succumbed to the infection.
While 26 fatalities were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone, the district also witnessed a rise in active cases to 32,605 out of the total 45,107 from across the state.
Other districts that reported most cases on Sunday were Kalaburagi (261), Mysuru (237), and Bidar (167). A total of 1,41,004 people were inoculated on Tuesday.
Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar has appealed to the Union Government to provide more doses of vaccines to Karnataka in order to control the pandemic. He was speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday after participating in the Union Health Minister’s Video Conference with the Health Ministers of 11 states/Union territories.
The minister explained the measures taken in the state including speeding up of testing to control the second wave in the state and also requested the centre to allocate more vaccines to the state and explained about the need to increase the availability of oxygen for the patients.
Speaking on the Covid guidelines, the minister insisted that there should be uniform guidelines across the country regarding cinema halls, interstate travelling, meetings and other public gatherings. "This will help in more clearer instructions and easy to follow. Therefore, all affected states should have uniform guidelines to make people aware of the seriousness of the situation", he said.
"We are conducting 1.15 lakh to 1.25 lakh tests per day. 2,19,87,431 tests were accomplished as of 5th April out of which 1,77,66,796 are RTPCR tests", he said. "The State’s mortality rate stands at 1.24% and has been at 0.47% since March 1. Bengaluru records 1.03% mortality rate and 0.42% since March 1", he explained.
"We have implemented Covid guidelines like compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance etc. a penalty of Rs.250 is imposed for not following the guidelines. We have also identified sensitive containment zones. We are declaring the places with more than 5 cases as sensitive zones", the minister said.
With Covid-19 cases rising in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday re-issued an order from last year in which it sought reservation of 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals for such patients.
The order for reservation of 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals for government-referred Covid patients was re-emphasised through another order issued on Tuesday by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar in his capacity as the chairman of the state executive committee to implement the Disaster Management Act of 2005, which has been invoked for the Covid crisis.
This comes amid growing concerns over shortage of government beds for Covid care that have arisen in the past month on account of a severe spike in cases in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka.
