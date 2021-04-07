scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 39 deaths, 6150 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: While 26 fatalities were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone, the district also witnessed a rise in active cases to 32,605 out of the total 45,107 from across the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 7, 2021 8:58:20 am
A health worker administers the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 to a woman at a government hospital in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 6150 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from across the state. Of these, 4266 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 6.02 per cent. As many as 39 more people succumbed to the infection.

While 26 fatalities were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone, the district also witnessed a rise in active cases to 32,605 out of the total 45,107 from across the state.

Other districts that reported most cases on Sunday were Kalaburagi (261), Mysuru (237), and Bidar (167). A total of 1,41,004 people were inoculated on Tuesday.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:58 (IST)07 Apr 2021
Karnataka Health Minister urges centre to provide more vaccines

Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar has appealed to the Union Government to provide more doses of vaccines to Karnataka in order to control the pandemic. He was speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday after participating in the Union Health Minister’s Video Conference with the Health Ministers of 11 states/Union territories.

The minister explained the measures taken in the state including speeding up of testing to control the second wave in the state and also requested the centre to allocate more vaccines to the state and explained about the need to increase the availability of oxygen for the patients. 

Speaking on the Covid guidelines, the minister insisted that there should be uniform guidelines across the country regarding cinema halls, interstate travelling, meetings and other public gatherings. "This will help in more clearer instructions and easy to follow. Therefore, all affected states should have uniform guidelines to make people aware of the seriousness of the situation", he said. 

"We are conducting 1.15 lakh to 1.25 lakh tests per day. 2,19,87,431 tests were accomplished as of 5th April out of which 1,77,66,796 are RTPCR tests", he said. "The State’s mortality rate stands at 1.24% and has been at 0.47% since March 1. Bengaluru records 1.03% mortality rate and 0.42% since March 1", he explained.

"We have implemented Covid guidelines like compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance etc. a penalty of Rs.250 is imposed for not following the guidelines. We have also identified sensitive containment zones. We are declaring the places with more than 5 cases as sensitive zones", the minister said.

08:43 (IST)07 Apr 2021
Karnataka: Highest single-day spike with 6,150 new Covid-19 cases; vaccination rate to be doubled in Bengaluru

Karnataka Tuesday reported 6,150 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in the state this year. Bengaluru alone contributed 4,266 fresh cases. The state also reported 39 fatalities, taking the death toll to 12,696, while Bengaluru reported 26 deaths related to Covid-19.

The total number of infections has reached 10.26 lakh and the death toll to 12,696, according to the Karnataka health department. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 3,487 patients got discharged after recovery.

“Cumulatively 10,26,584 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,696 deaths and 9,68,762 discharges,” the health department said in a bulletin.

08:43 (IST)07 Apr 2021
Covid cases rising, Karnataka seeks 50% beds in private hospitals

With Covid-19 cases rising in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday re-issued an order from last year in which it sought reservation of 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals for such patients.

The order for reservation of 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals for government-referred Covid patients was re-emphasised through another order issued on Tuesday by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar in his capacity as the chairman of the state executive committee to implement the Disaster Management Act of 2005, which has been invoked for the Covid crisis.

This comes amid growing concerns over shortage of government beds for Covid care that have arisen in the past month on account of a severe spike in cases in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka.

08:26 (IST)07 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

The Chief Secretary said that the CM said employees failing to report to duty would be charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Express Archive Photo)

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government Tuesday ordered employees of various road transport corporations in the state to “return to work” clarifying that no more negotiations would take place with regard to the pay revision demand put forth by various employee unions.

READ | Karnataka: Govt now warns transport employees of ‘strict action’, says ‘no more negotiations’

At the same time, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan Tuesday said that the state “has a big focus on EV (electric vehicle) adoption, and last-mile delivery, logistics and connectivity”.

READ | Karnataka has ‘big focus’ on electric vehicle adoption, says Dy CM Ashwathnarayan

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus April 6 Highlights

