Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 15 deaths, 4,553 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4,553 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from across the state. Of these, 2,787 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 3.79 per cent. As many as 15 more people succumbed to the infection.
Meanwhile, the government revised two major restrictions announced on Friday, over the weekend. While one restored full occupancy in cinema halls till midnight of April 7, another allowed gyms to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
Other districts that reported most cases on Sunday were Mysuru (260), Kalaburagi (170) and Bidar (147). A total of 15,106 people were inoculated on Sunday (till 3.30 pm).
With Bengaluru continuing to witness a steady surge in new Covid-19 cases, BBMP identified three more containment zones over the weekend.
These is one each in BBMP South, RR Nagar, and Yelahanka zones, where a total of seven, two and five cases each were identified respectively.
With this, the total number of active containment zones is to 30 in the city. Yelahanka zone has the most active containment zones (8) followed by Dasarahalli (7) and BBMP East zones. As on Sunday, Bengaluru Urban has 28,098 cases with a 56 per cent rise from the same last week.
To control the spread of COVID-19 cases, the Kodagu (Coorg) district administration has issued an order for temporary closure of tourist spots in the district.
According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal who took the decision to close tourist spots, entry of tourists has been prohibited until April 20.
Somal said, "The famous tourist spots in the district have been shut to prevent an increase in cases. The order has been issued to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Karnataka."
Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has clarified that there is no proposal of closing tourist places in Mysuru.
A Muslim man has been performing rituals and praying at a Koragajja temple he built beside his house at Kavatharu village near Mulki in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district for the last 19 years, spreading the message of harmony.
P Qasim, 65, a native of Chittalancheri in Palakkad district of Kerala, had migrated to Mulki three decades ago.
Qasim says he built the temple for Koragajja, the ‘Daiva’ (spirit god) worshipped in Tulunadu region, on the advice of a priest whom he approached when he faced a difficult phase in life.
The priest told him that the earlier inhabitants of his house used to worship Koragajja, the ‘Daiva’ believed to help people overcome obstacles and fulfil their desires.
The woman, said to be featured in a ‘sex video’ allegedly involving BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Sunday accused the police of being biased.
In a letter to the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, the complainant claimed she has been questioned multiple times whereas the accused was questioned only once, that too for three hours.
After seeing the entire process, I am in doubt whether I am a victim or an accused,” the woman said in her letter, which has been made public in social media.
Further, she alleged that the SIT questioned the accused only for three hours and let him roam scot-free without any restriction whereas she has been subjected to continuous questioning without any gap.
Making a U-turn from the restrictions announced on Friday, the Karnataka government Sunday issued a revised order allowing gyms to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
“Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time (in gyms) cannot exceed 50 per cent of the capacity. Strict Covid-appropriate-behaviour like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, and provision of hand sanitiser shall be enforced,” the revised order issued on Sunday read.
Chief Secretary P Ravikumar clarified that the decision was taken after considering a number of representations received by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, seeking relaxation in the restrictions announced earlier, with certain conditions.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.