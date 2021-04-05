Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 15 deaths, 4,553 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

A total of 15,106 people were inoculated on Sunday.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4,553 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from across the state. Of these, 2,787 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 3.79 per cent. As many as 15 more people succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, the government revised two major restrictions announced on Friday, over the weekend. While one restored full occupancy in cinema halls till midnight of April 7, another allowed gyms to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Other districts that reported most cases on Sunday were Mysuru (260), Kalaburagi (170) and Bidar (147). A total of 15,106 people were inoculated on Sunday (till 3.30 pm).