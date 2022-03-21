Karnataka Live Updates: Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be donated to medical college

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays respect to Naveen SG whose mortal remains arrived to Bengaluru city on Monday morning.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News: The father of Naveen S G, who died in Ukraine on March 1 after Russia invaded the country, said they will donate his son’s body to a medical college. “My son wanted to achieve in the medical field, but he could not. Now, let his body help other students,” his father Shekarappa Goudar said. Naveen was the first Indian casualty in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. His mortal remains reached Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.

Following death threats against the three Karnataka High Court judges, including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who delivered the verdict in the hijab case, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government would provide Y-category security to them. “This is an alarming sign for democracy and we should ensure that these kinds of anti-national forces don’t grow,” said Bommai.

On the Covid-19 front, Karnataka on Sunday registered 109 fresh infections and two fatalities, taking the total case count in the state to 39,44,714 and toll to 40,037, respectively. Active cases now stand at 1,995.