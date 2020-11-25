Karnataka Bengaluru Cyclone Nivar Live News Updates: Yellow alert in 9 districts including Bengaluru due to impact of Cyclone Nivar

According to the India Meteorological Department, the region covering these areas expected to receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall due to the impact of the Nivar Cyclone. (PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore Cyclone Nivar Live News Updates: A yellow alert has been sounded by the IMD in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara districts due to the impact of the Nivar cyclone today and tomorrow.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the region covering these areas expected to receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall due to the impact of the Nivar Cyclone.

“South-interior Karnataka is likely to receive light to moderate scattered rainfall on Wednesday, heavy widespread rainfall on Thursday and Friday, and isolated rainfall on Saturday,” C S Patil, Director (Weather Forecast) said.