Karnataka Bengaluru Cyclone Nivar Live News Updates: Yellow alert in 9 districts including Bengaluru due to impact of Cyclone Nivar

Karnataka Bangalore Cyclone Nivar Live News Updates: A yellow alert has been sounded by the IMD in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara districts due to the impact of the Nivar cyclone today and tomorrow.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the region covering these areas expected to receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall due to the impact of the Nivar Cyclone.
“South-interior Karnataka is likely to receive light to moderate scattered rainfall on Wednesday, heavy widespread rainfall on Thursday and Friday, and isolated rainfall on Saturday,” C S Patil, Director (Weather Forecast) said.
A day after the Yediyurappa-led government released Rs 500 crore for the newly-formed Karnataka Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation (KVLDC), the government appointed B S Paramashivaiah as its chairman. Paramashivaiah (80) currently heads Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivrudhi Samsthe and is a resident of Vijayanagara.
Meanwhile, Babu Pattar was appointed chairman of the Karnataka Vishwakarma Community Development Corporation, while Raghu R was appointed chairman of D Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation.
The other corporations that got new heads are Karnataka Uppara Development Corporation (G K Girish Uppar) and Savitha Samaj Development Corporation (S Naresh Kumar), a government notification mentioned.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday claimed that that the quantum of drug seizures that have taken place in the last six months have exceeded the same done across the previous ten years.
"The crackdown on drugs will continue in full-fledge until the menace is wiped out from our society. The police and the Home Department will not be complacent even though the crime rate in the state has seen a significant dip in the last one and a half years of the BJP government in Karnataka," Bommai said.
Speaking in Mysuru, Bommai added that dedicated cells will be set up across all districts to check incidents of cybercrime, bank frauds, and other economic offences. Further, addressing police personnel, he said project 'Police Gruha 2020' will be completed in December to facilitate 11,000 houses as quarters for the cops.
Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka saw a minor drop to 24,612 as recoveries outnumbered new cases in the last 24 hours. While 1870 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, another 1949 people recovered from the infection.
As many as 418 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Units in respective hospitals across the state. At the same time, the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded on November 24 was 1.58 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban continued to be the biggest contributor to the state's caseload as it amounted to nearly 50 per cent (927) new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1267 people recovered from the infection in the capital city.
Other districts that reported the most cases were Mysuru (159), Tumkur(95), and Bengaluru Rural (89). As 17 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 11,695 in Karnataka.
Karnataka's Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan Tuesday said that a bill to ensure prevent cow-slaughter will be tabled during the winter session of the Assembly which is scheduled to begin on December 7.
Also the district in-charge minister for Yadgir, Chauhan said that all preparations have been made to table the bill after a detailed discussion with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
"The BJP government had passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in 2010, but could not get assent from the Governor then. The Bill will be reintroduced now with revisions that ensure stringent punishment for violators of the ban," Chauhan said.
Earlier BJP national General Secretary and former Tourism Minister C T Ravi had tweeted, "Cow slaughter ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future."
