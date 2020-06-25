Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: SSLC exams begin amid Covid-19, 8.5 lakh students to be in 3,209 centres

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Around 8.5 lakh students in Karnataka are expected to attend the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations beginning today.
With several leaders of the opposition suggesting the government to avoid possible risks in times of the pandemic as the number of fresh cases goes high on a daily basis, the situation has become challenging for officials across departments.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru about the preparations in place to conduct SSLC exams Education Minister Suresh Kumar stressed, “Conducting the exams is purely part of the government’s commitment, duty, and responsibility towards our young citizens and never a prestige issue.”
Meanwhile, 397 fresh cases and 14 more deaths were recorded in Karnataka on Thursday, as the tally crossed the 10,000 mark.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said that over 7,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure SSLC exams are conducted issue-free.
“While the District Superintendents of Police across 30 districts will oversee the process for the Home Department, as many as 5758 police personnel will be deployed at examination centres," he said.
Further, at least 1246 cops will ensure security on routes of question and answer papers. 5758 volunteers from Scouts and Guides have been deployed to assist the cops for conducting the exams smoothly, according to the Minister.
Bommai added that prohibitory orders invoking section 144 of the CrPc will be in place in areas around 200 metres’ radius next to each exam centre.
The Karnataka government has made transport arrangements for candidates travelling from rural areas and from across the borders of neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra.
According to officials of the Department of Public Instruction, buses arranged in collaboration with the State Transport Department will ferry such students to and from the exam centres.
“Students will be charged in a way to cover only the fuel costs of the transporter,” an officer said.
Read more
As many as 19 students in Karnataka — 10 who tested positive for Covid-19 and nine under quarantine as primary contacts — will miss attending the SSLC exams scheduled to begin today.
However, according to education department officials, these students will be considered fresh candidates when they appear for the supplementary examinations.
Earlier, Minister Suresh Kumar had announced the same provision for those in containment zones as well.
"We will not conduct SSLC examinations for students residing in containment zones. They will be instead treated as fresh candidates and will be allowed to attend the exams later. Fresh sets of hall tickets and marks cards will be issued for such candidates," Suresh Kumar had said last month.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.