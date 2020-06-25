Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: SSLC exams begin amid Covid-19, 8.5 lakh students to be in 3,209 centres

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Students arrive at an exam centre in Chamarajanagar district. Express Photo Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Students arrive at an exam centre in Chamarajanagar district. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Around 8.5 lakh students in Karnataka are expected to attend the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations beginning today.

With several leaders of the opposition suggesting the government to avoid possible risks in times of the pandemic as the number of fresh cases goes high on a daily basis, the situation has become challenging for officials across departments.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru about the preparations in place to conduct SSLC exams Education Minister Suresh Kumar stressed, “Conducting the exams is purely part of the government’s commitment, duty, and responsibility towards our young citizens and never a prestige issue.”

Meanwhile, 397 fresh cases and 14 more deaths were recorded in Karnataka on Thursday, as the tally crossed the 10,000 mark.