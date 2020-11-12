Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 2,584 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 8.53 lakh

A total of over 90,43,217 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,518 were tested on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 2,584 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 8,53,796 and the toll to 11,453, on Wednesday.

According to the health department, the day also saw 2,881 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 8,53,796 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,453 deaths and 8,11,581 discharges.

Out of 30,743 active cases, 29,919 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, the department said in a bulletin.

Eight of the total 23 fresh deaths were from Bengaluru Urban district which accounted for 1,665 cases on Wednesday.

Mysuru reported 112 cases, Dakshina Kannada 63, Tumakuru and Hassan 59, Mandya 57, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga 55, followed by other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,53,146 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,097 and Ballari 37,785.

A total of over 90,43,217 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,518 were tested on Wednesday, the bulletin said.