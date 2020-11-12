Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 2,584 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 8.53 lakh
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Out of 30,743 active cases, 29,919 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, the department said in a bulletin.
A total of over 90,43,217 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,518 were tested on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 2,584 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 8,53,796 and the toll to 11,453, on Wednesday.
According to the health department, the day also saw 2,881 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 8,53,796 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,453 deaths and 8,11,581 discharges.
Out of 30,743 active cases, 29,919 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, the department said in a bulletin.
Eight of the total 23 fresh deaths were from Bengaluru Urban district which accounted for 1,665 cases on Wednesday.
Mysuru reported 112 cases, Dakshina Kannada 63, Tumakuru and Hassan 59, Mandya 57, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga 55, followed by other districts.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,53,146 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,097 and Ballari 37,785.
A total of over 90,43,217 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,518 were tested on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
According to the central agency, Sayyad M Idris was arrested on Tuesday from Uttara Kannada district in connection with the West Bengal LeT recruitment case. (Representational Image)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 28-year-old from Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka who was allegedly part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT and for furthering terrorist activities.
According to the central agency, Sayyad M Idris was arrested on Tuesday from Uttara Kannada district in connection with the West Bengal LeT recruitment case.
“The case arose out of West Bengal, Baduria dated 18 March 2020 pertaining to Pakistan-based handlers co belonging to proscribed terrorist outfit Laskar-e-Taiba using various social media platforms to radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth for sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting & advocating unlawful activities,” NIA said in a statement.
Three BJP members of the Mahalingapura town municipal council in north Karnataka were allegedly manhandled by their own party leader, Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi, who suspected that the women would be shifting sides to the Congress during an election to pick a president for the town council.
Videos of Savita Hurakadli, Chandini Nayak and Godavari Baat being manhandled by Savadi and his supporters as they entered the premises of the town council on Monday emerged on local media channels Wednesday.
Savadi, however, has claimed that he was merely trying to hand over an election whip to them. According to local reports from Mahalingapura in Bagalkot district, the three had asked BJP leaders to facilitate their election as the president and vice president during internal polls since the BJP enjoyed a majority of 13 seats in the 23-member council. Huradkati filed a nomination for the president’s post while Baat filed for the vice-president post.
A day after a major fire broke out at a godown in Bapujinagar on Mysuru road in Bengaluru, the police on Wednesday arrested the owners and their son.
As many as 1,800 barrels of chemicals used for santisiers and paint thinners were illegally stored in the godown according to police. The accused are Sajjanraj, 66, the owner of Rekha Chemical Industries, his wife Kamala Sajjanraj, 60, owner of Rekha Chemicals Corporation, and their son Anil Kumar, 30, who managed the family business were arrested.
“The couple has two factories in Bommasandra Industrial Area and the licence to run both. But they did not have the required permission or licence to store chemical barrels in the godown. They had not taken permission from the BBMP, Fire and Emergency Services or from the pollution control board,” said Sanjeev M. Patil, DCP (west).
On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory and four workers were rescued by the fire department personnel.
Karnataka’s COVID-19 tests touched 90,43,217 on Wednesday, including 60,61,585 RT-PCR tests.
With this, the test positivity rate (TPR) touched 9.44%. On Wednesday, the State tested 1,10,518 samples, according to the health department.
Karnataka ramped up testing from May onwards. From a total of 2,310 tests in March, the State conducted nearly 16 lakh tests in August. In September, tests went up to nearly 20 lakh. The tests per million went up from 44,099 on September 1 to 72,541 on September 30. In October, the total number of tests touched 79,05,868, according to the health department data.
A special court on Wednesday remanded 36-year-old Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of the CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) case against him.
The ED had arrested Bineesh for alleged money laundering under section 19 (1) of PMLA after the arrest of Mohammed Anoop in August. Anoop was allegedly involved in selling drugs among Bengaluru’s party circuit.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Bineesh’s counsel sought his release saying the ED’s arrest was illegal and that no case had been made out by the agency. Since his arrest on October 29, Bineesh has been in the ED’s custody.
