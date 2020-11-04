Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 2,756 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,756 fresh Covid-19 cases and 26 more deaths, taking the total tally and cumulative fatalities to 8,32,396 and 11,247 respectively.
About 50 per cent of the fresh cases and fatalities were contributed by the Bengaluru Urban district with 1,479 fresh infections and 13 deaths.
Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 3,41,554 infections, 3,901 deaths, 3,14,956 discharges, including 4,868 on Tuesday, and 22,696 active cases.
According to the state health department, 125 cases were reported in Mysuru, 123 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 115 in Hassan, 108 in Tumakuru, 94 in Shivamogga, 89 in Mandya, 85 in Kolar and 55 in Chikkamagaluru.
Karnataka has conducted a total of 94,539 tests on Tuesday, including 66,668 using the RT PCR, taking the cumulative number of tests so far to 81.85 lakh.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has launched a mobile app to help customers to pay water bills online.
According to the Bangalore Water Board it has also come up with alternative payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, Bhim, PayTM, BBPS, PayU, Amazon Pay, QR code, and RTGS/NEFT bank transfers will be accepted without transaction charges.
Officials also said that customers pay bills through payment gateways of ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, have to pay transaction charges.
The bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumkur district, were held smoothly on Tuesday.
Sira constituency recorded a total voter turnout of 82.31 percent, while Rajarajeshwari Nagar segment recorded only 45.24 percent voter turnout. In the 2018 assembly election, RR Nagar had registered 54 percent voter turnout and Sira had recorded 84.31 percent.
As many as 148 Covid-19 positive voters, who came in PPE kits, voted in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. In Sira, 38 Covid-19 patients exercised their franchise. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.
Bypoll to RR Nagar was necessitated after the seat fell vacant in July last year after Congress MLA, N Munirathna, defected to the BJP. While Munirathna is the BJP candidate this time, the Congress has fielded H Kusuma, a political novice who was the wife of the IAS officer D K Ravi who died in 2015. She is also the daughter of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Hanumantharayappa. V Krishnamurthy, a local leader, has been fielded by the JDS this time.
The Sira seat fell vacant after the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate B Satyaranarayana, an advocate who won the 2018 polls, succumbed to a chronic illness on August 4. The Congress has fielded senior leader and former minister T B Jayachandra, expecting a seventh chance to make him a legislator. Meanwhile, Dr CM Rajesh Gowda —son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa — is the BJP candidate while JD(S) has fielded Ammajamma — wife of the late MLA Sathyanarayana — as their candidate.
A senior BJP functionary from Karnataka has stated that the state government will enact a law to curb religious conversions for marriages, along the lines of a legal route proposed by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi, considered to be part of a hardline group in the BJP, was recently elevated to the post of the party’s national general secretary. He tweeted on Tuesday, “On lines of Allahabad High Court’s order, Karnataka will enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of Our Sisters. Any one involved in the act of conversion shall face severe & swift punishment.”
His post came days after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, citing the Allahabad HC order barring religious conversions for marriages, said his government will work to curb ‘love jihad’ and would make a law for the same. Subsequently, the Haryana and MP chief ministers also announced similar approaches to check “love jihad”.
