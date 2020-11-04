Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 2,756 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Karnataka has conducted a total of 94,539 tests on Tuesday, including 66,668 using the RT PCR, taking the cumulative number of tests so far to 81.85 lakh. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,756 fresh Covid-19 cases and 26 more deaths, taking the total tally and cumulative fatalities to 8,32,396 and 11,247 respectively.

About 50 per cent of the fresh cases and fatalities were contributed by the Bengaluru Urban district with 1,479 fresh infections and 13 deaths.

Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 3,41,554 infections, 3,901 deaths, 3,14,956 discharges, including 4,868 on Tuesday, and 22,696 active cases.

According to the state health department, 125 cases were reported in Mysuru, 123 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 115 in Hassan, 108 in Tumakuru, 94 in Shivamogga, 89 in Mandya, 85 in Kolar and 55 in Chikkamagaluru.

