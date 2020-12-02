Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa reviews Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru

BS Yediyurappa. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed the Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru city.

After meeting with senior officials Yediyurappa instructed state chief secretary TM Vijayabhaskar to hold a discussion with other senior officials, and revise the policy draft and present it before the next Cabinet.

According to the Chief Minister office, in the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the need for Parking Policy 2.0 as the number of vehicles in the city have doubled in the past few years.

The Parking Policy 2.0 is being formulated by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The senior officers also briefed about the responses and feedback for the policy received during the interactions with people and residential welfare associations in the city. According to officials later, the policy was revised based on the feedback.