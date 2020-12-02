Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa reviews Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru

scorecardresearch
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 2, 2020 8:42:18 am
BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka cm, karnataka cabinet expansion, Karnataka bjp vs Karnataka govt, karnataka news, indian expressBS Yediyurappa. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed the Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru city.

After meeting with senior officials Yediyurappa instructed state chief secretary TM Vijayabhaskar to hold a discussion with other senior officials, and revise the policy draft and present it before the next Cabinet.

According to the Chief Minister office, in the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the need for Parking Policy 2.0 as the number of vehicles in the city have doubled in the past few years.

The Parking Policy 2.0 is being formulated by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The senior officers also briefed about the responses and feedback for the policy received during the interactions with people and residential welfare associations in the city. According to officials later, the policy was revised based on the feedback.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:42 (IST)02 Dec 2020
Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mangalore Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special trains from December 8

The Southern Railway has announced that Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mangalore Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special trains between Chennai and Mangaluru will commence operations from December 8.

Train No. 02685 will leave from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 5 pm to reach Mangalore Central at 9 am the next day. For the return journey, train no. 02686 will depart from Mangalore Central at 4.35 pm and will reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 8 am the next day.

Enroute, the train will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podhanur, Palghat, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Tellicherry, Kannur, Payyanur, Nileshwar, Kanhangad and Kasargod. Train No. 02685 will also have a stoppage at Morappur.

The train will consist of one AC first class cum AC 2-tier coach, two AC 2-tier coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

08:35 (IST)02 Dec 2020
Bengaluru Urban reports highest fresh cases among districts

Karnataka reported 1330 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 8,86,227.

Among the districts, 11 cases were reported in Bagalakote, seven in Ballari, 27 in Belagavi, 38 in Bengaluru Rural, 758 in Bengaluru Urban, one in Bidar, 10 each in Chamarajanagar, Dharwad and Yadagiri, 12 each in Chikkaballapura, Shivamogga and Vijayapura, 19 in Chikkamagaluru, 33 in Chitradurga, 36 in Dakshina Kannada, 14 each in Davanagere and Udupi, four in Gadag, 50 in Hassan, nine each in Haveri and Kodagu, eight each in Kalaburagi and Koppala, 25 in Kolar, 40 in Mandya, 51 in Mysuru, 17 in Raichur, five in Ramanagara, 49 in Tumakuru and 31 in Uttara Kannada.

08:26 (IST)02 Dec 2020
Karnataka reports 1330 fresh cases, 14 deaths

Karnataka reported 1330 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 8,86,227. With 14 new deaths, the state's toll rose to 11,792.

As of Tuesday, there are 23,709 active cases in Karnataka. Among these, 336 patients are undergoing treatment in the ICU.

A total of 886 patients were discharged from treatment on Tuesday, putting the state's recoveries at 8,50,707. The state had tested 94,885 samples for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Till date, 1,11,97,240 samples have been tested in Karnataka.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Karnataka was 1.40 per cent while the case fatality rate was 1.05 per cent.

08:17 (IST)02 Dec 2020
CM Yediyurappa reviews Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday reviewed the Parking Policy 2.0 for Bengaluru city.

After meeting with senior officials Yediyurappa instructed state chief secretary TM Vijayabhaskar to hold a discussion with other senior officials and revise the policy draft and present it before the next Cabinet.

According to the Chief Minister's office, in the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the need for Parking Policy 2.0 as the number of vehicles in the city have doubled in the past few years.

The Parking Policy 2.0 is being formulated by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). The senior officers also briefed about the responses and feedback for the policy received during the interactions with people and residential welfare associations in the city. According to officials later, the policy was revised based on the feedback.

08:16 (IST)02 Dec 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Karnataka, Karnataka Congress, Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP, Roshan Baig, Roshan Baig buffoon remark, Lok Saha polls, Decision 2019 Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig.

A special court on Tuesday remanded former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig in CBI custody for a day in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

The court said Baig’s bail application would be considered on expiry of his CBI custody. Baig, who suffers from a heart disease, was discharged on Monday from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Jayanagar after he was admitted last week for “medical evaluation”. He has been sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

Baig, who was arrested by the CBI on October 22, is alleged to have received several crores in kickbacks. More than 40,000 investors, mostly from the Muslim community, were duped of their savings by arrested businessman Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who owns the IMA Group.

READ | IMA scam: Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig remanded in CBI custody for one day

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

