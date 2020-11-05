Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Union Health Minister praises Karnataka’s Covid control measures

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday appreciated the Karnataka government over measures taken to control Covid-19 and advised the state government to formulate sensible strategies during the upcoming festive season and winter.
Harsh Vardhan was holding a video conference with Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and officials of the department to discuss the steps taken to contain Covid-19 and preparations underway for vaccine distribution in the state.
“Infection and mortality rate have been reduced after a spike, strict measures are to be implemented for complete control in the future. We should formulate sensible strategies during the upcoming festive season and winter. Also there is a need to keep vigil on interstate and international passengers. ILI and SARI cases to be identified and make them undergo Covid testing in order to control spread of the infection,” he said.
Karnataka reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 8,35,773. With 34 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,281.
According to the health department, as many as 8,045 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,88,780. Of the remaining 35,693 active cases, 928 are being monitored in ICUs.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 1,953 cases taking the total tally to 3,43,507. The city reported 16 deaths taking the toll to 3,917. As many as 1,02,503 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 75,045 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests rose to 82,88,179.
The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special train to Bihar from Bengaluru on November 7.
The one-trip Express Special train will be operated between Yeshwantpur and Jaynagar via Hijali with Special fare. According to SWR, the train from Yashwantpur (06511) will leave at 11 am on November 7 and reach Jaynagar at 11 am on November 9.
the train will have stoppages at Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Midnapore, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur and Darbhanga.
“The train will have 23 coaches, including 2-Three Tier AC Coaches, 8 Second Class Sleeper Coaches and 11 General Second Class Coaches,” SWR said in a statement.
