Thursday, November 05, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Union Health Minister praises Karnataka's Covid control measures

Harsh Vardhan was holding a video conference with Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and officials of the department to discuss the steps taken to contain Covid-19 and preparations underway for vaccine distribution in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: November 5, 2020 8:28:58 am
Harsh Vardhan, Karnataka, Harsh Vardhan Karnataka COVID-19, Dr SudhakarUnion Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan holds a video conference with Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and officials of the department.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:28 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Karnataka reports 3,377 new cases, 34 deaths

Karnataka reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 8,35,773. With 34 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,281.

According to the health department, as many as 8,045 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,88,780. Of the remaining 35,693 active cases, 928 are being monitored in ICUs.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 1,953 cases taking the total tally to 3,43,507. The city reported 16 deaths taking the toll to 3,917. As many as 1,02,503 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 75,045 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests rose to 82,88,179.

08:28 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Union Health Minister praises Karnataka's Covid control measures

08:24 (IST)05 Nov 2020
SWR to run special train to Bihar from Bengaluru on November 7

The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special train to Bihar from Bengaluru on November 7.

The one-trip Express Special train will be operated between Yeshwantpur and Jaynagar via Hijali with Special fare. According to SWR, the train from Yashwantpur (06511) will leave at 11 am on November 7 and reach Jaynagar at 11 am on November 9.

the train will have stoppages at Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Midnapore, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur and Darbhanga.

“The train will have 23 coaches, including 2-Three Tier AC Coaches, 8 Second Class Sleeper Coaches and 11 General Second Class Coaches,” SWR said in a statement.

08:24 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

Shramik Special Train, Karnataka, Southwestern Railway The one-trip Express Special train will be operated between Yeshwantpur and Jaynagar via Hijali with Special fare. According to SWR, the train from Yashwantpur (06511) will leave at 11 am on November 7 and reach Jaynagar at 11 am on November 9. (Twitter / @SWRRLY/Representational)

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

