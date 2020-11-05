Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Union Health Minister praises Karnataka’s Covid control measures

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan holds a video conference with Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and officials of the department.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday appreciated the Karnataka government over measures taken to control Covid-19 and advised the state government to formulate sensible strategies during the upcoming festive season and winter.

Harsh Vardhan was holding a video conference with Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and officials of the department to discuss the steps taken to contain Covid-19 and preparations underway for vaccine distribution in the state.

“Infection and mortality rate have been reduced after a spike, strict measures are to be implemented for complete control in the future. We should formulate sensible strategies during the upcoming festive season and winter. Also there is a need to keep vigil on interstate and international passengers. ILI and SARI cases to be identified and make them undergo Covid testing in order to control spread of the infection,” he said.