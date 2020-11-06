scorecardresearch
Friday, November 06, 2020
Bihar polls
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Post-covid care and rehabilitation centres in all district hospitals says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bowring hospital, Victoria and KC general hospitals in Bengaluru will have rehabilitation centres. Similarly all district hospitals will also have rehabilitation centres and necessary infrastructure and staff will be provided after the committee submit its report, Dr. K Sudhakar said.

Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: All district hospitals will have post-Covid care and rehabilitation centres, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said.

A decision has been taken in this regard in a high level meeting chaired by the Minister with members of the technical advisory committee and experts in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sudhakar said that there is a need to take care of infected persons even after they are cured. Bowring hospital, Victoria and KC general hospitals in Bengaluru will have rehabilitation centres. Similarly all district hospitals will also have rehabilitation centres and necessary infrastructure and staff will be provided after the committee submit its report, he said.

“Experts have the opinion that 5% people may contact the virus after recovery. Intensity of the infection will be less in those who had critical infection earlier. Similarly those who had no symptoms during the first time may have more problems during the second time. Therefore recovered patients must follow guidelines,” Sudhakar added.

Meanwhile instructions have been passed to study in detail and submit a report on Covid deaths. A study is also commissioned on reinfection in recovered patients. The reports will be submitted soon, he said.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

Will end conversions due to love jihad in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

Echoing his counterparts in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the state government will introduce strong measures to curb religious conversions due to “love jihad”.

“There are many reports about conversions due to love jihad. I don’t know about other states, but in Karnataka we are going to end this. We are viewing the luring of girls with the use of money or love as something serious. We will take stern measures,” Yediyurappa said at the state executive meeting of the BJP in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Earlier, BJP’s national general secretary and state minister C T Ravi called for enacting a strict law against “love jihad”. “On lines of Allahabad High Court’s order, Karnataka will enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of Our Sisters. Anyone involved in the act of conversion shall face severe & swift punishment,” he said on social media Tuesday.

Karnataka reports 3,156 fresh Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,156 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,38,929. The state reported 31 deaths, taking the death toll to 11,312.

According to the health department, as many as 5,723 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,94,503. Of the remaining 33,095 active patients, 916 were being monitored in the ICU.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.71%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.98%, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 1,627 cases were from Bengaluru urban district alone. With nine deaths reported from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,926.

Karnataka may ban firecrackers; BS Yediyurappa will take final call

The Karnataka government is mulling a ban on firecrackers this Deepavali, since it may badly impact the health of those who have already been infected with Covid-19.

On Thursday, State health minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the State’s COVID-19 expert committee and technical advisory committee and he said the committee had deliberated on the pros and cons of banning firecrackers during Deepavali and had recommended a ban.

“As the smoke can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by COVID-19 and even those who have not, we will place the committee’s report before the Chief Minister and he will take a final decision within a day or two,” he said.

Post-covid care and rehabilitation centres in all district hospitals: Karnataka Health Minister

Quieter, cleaner: Noise levels drop, ‘good to satisfactory’ air “As the smoke can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by COVID-19 and even those who have not, we will place the committee’s report before the Chief Minister and he will take a final decision within a day or two,” Dr. K Sudhakar said.

