Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths
A total of 1.05 lakh tests were done on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.10 crore. (PTI)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,83,899 and the toll to 11,765, the state health department said.
The day also saw 1,530 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases in the state is 24,503. Bengaluru urban reported 686 cases and 10 deaths, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Mandya with 48 cases each.
Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will be organising ‘Sakala Saptaha’ from November 30 to December 5 to create awareness about nine different services of BWSSB which are available under the Sakala scheme, said the board said in a press release.
A software engineer from Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly accessing and sharing child pornography. According to cybercrime sleuths of the Bengaluru City Police South Division, they were alerted of the accused from the CyberTipline, a centralised reporting system that finds online exploitation of children.
"The accused is a resident of Girinagar. Even though we have booked him under Section 67 (b) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts) of the IT Act 2000, we will arrest him only after obtaining a report from the forensic lab after checking his laptop and mobile phone," a police officer said.
Earlier, the police had raided the accused's residence on November 25. "The CyberTipline team identified the accused and gave us a report on his internet activities along with the IP address, contact number, and residential address after which the action was taken," the officer explained.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, which was closed in March this year due to Covid-19 pandemic reopened earlier this month with revised entry fees.
According to Planetarium, the ticket rate for adults has increased to Rs 75, while the entry fee for children below 16 is Rs 50. For organised groups of schoolchildren, the ticket rate will be Rs 40 per head.
Public can find more information about latest shows in planetarium on website www.taralaya.org
Revenue Minister R. Ashok inaugurated the new taluk Ponnampet in Kodagu district w on Sunday at a simple programme held at Ponnampet Taluk Office.
Ponnampet taluk, has been carved out of Virajpet taluk, has come into official existence, months after the Gazette notification in this regard was made on July 3, 2020.
According to R Ashoka, taluk comprises Ponnampet, Srimangala, Hudikeri and Baalele, and 49 villages, 21 gram panchayats. It is spread over 1025 square km and has 1,01,157 population.
To build basic infrastructure Rs 25 lakh has been released and 12 new posts have been sanctioned.
By making it public that he deferred the decision on recommending the inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the Union list for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) after the Centre's intervention, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has saved himself from the ire of the community, a strong support base for the BJP in the state. It was a call from Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Cabinet meeting that made Yediyurappa postpone the move.
With the BJP now rethinking its approach to sub-categorisation of the OBCs, a stand on inclusion of new castes in the list also has become a point of internal debate in the ruling party. A section of BJP leaders argue that the party should not support further categorisation of the caste groups so that it can keep its Hindu votes intact. So, the Chief Minister may have to wait for some time to get the green signal from the central leadership.
"The details of the nine services of BWSSB under the Sakala scheme are available at the subdivision offices concerned of the maintenance zone", said the release.
According to the health department bulletin, cumulatively, 8,83,899 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and these included 11,765 deaths and 8,47,612 discharges.
