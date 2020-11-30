Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths

A total of 1.05 lakh tests were done on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.10 crore. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,83,899 and the toll to 11,765, the state health department said.

The day also saw 1,530 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases in the state is 24,503. Bengaluru urban reported 686 cases and 10 deaths, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Mandya with 48 cases each.

According to the health department bulletin, cumulatively, 8,83,899 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and these included 11,765 deaths and 8,47,612 discharges.

Meanwhile, 401 patients are undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in various hospitals. A total of 1.05 lakh tests were done on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.10 crore, the health department bulletin added.