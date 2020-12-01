Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports less than 1000 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 13 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,84,897 and the toll to 11,778.
The day also saw 2,209 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases touched 23,279.
According to the health department, Bengaluru Urban reported 444 cases out of the total of 998 in the state, followed by Haveri 123, Hassan 45, Tumakuru and Mysuru 43 each, Vijayapura and Mandya 30.
Cumulatively 8,84,897 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and these include 11,778 deaths and 8,49,821 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.
Of the active cases, 22,930 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals. As many as 349 are undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units.
The Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the biggest cryogenic propellant tank (C32 LH2) ever fabricated by the company to ISRO much ahead of the contractual schedule at a programme recently.
The C32-LH2 tank is a developmental cryogenic propellant tank of aluminium alloy designed for improving the payload capability of GSLV MK-IIl launching vehicle.
According to HAL, the four metre diametric tank is of eight metre length to load 5,755 Kg propellant in the 89 cubic metre volume. The propellant tank was handed over by M.S. Velpari, Director(Operations), HAL, to V. Narayanan, Director(LPSC), ISRO. The total length of weld carried out in the tank was 115 metres at different stages to the quality requirement of 100% tests on radiography, die penetrant check and leak-proof said in the release.
Bengaluru's largest Covid-19 hospital Victoria Hospital will soon open for non covid service.
The other hospital services were shut for over eight months since March 2020. Four blocks of the hospital were dedicated to the Covid-19 patients.
According to the medical education department, the Covid-19 patients will be shifted to Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC), which is on the hospital campus, hospital staff will take up culture tests for fungal growth in its buildings before opening it to other services.
In a setback to BJP MLC A H Vishwanath’s hopes of being inducted into the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, the Karnataka High Court on Monday ruled that he was ineligible to be minister on account of his disqualification as an MLA in 2019 under the anti-defection law.
Vishwanath, 70, was among 17 Congress and JDS MLAs who defected to the BJP in July 2019 to topple the Congress-JDS coalition government and bring the Yediyurappa-led BJP government to power.
Vishwanath, who lost the Assembly byelection he contested on a BJP ticket in December 2019, was nominated as an MLC by Chief Minister Yediyurappa to fulfill a promise of providing ministerial posts to all defectors who helped the BJP form the government. The attempt to appoint Vishwanath and two other defectors, M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar, as ministers by making them MLCs — after they failed to get re-elected to the state Assembly — was challenged in three separate petitions filed in the High Court.
A total of over 1,11,01,633 samples have been tested so far, out of which 81,333 were tested on Monday alone, the bulletin added.
