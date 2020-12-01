Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State reports less than 1000 new Covid-19 cases

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and 13 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,84,897 and the toll to 11,778.

The day also saw 2,209 patients getting discharged after recovery, while active cases touched 23,279.

According to the health department, Bengaluru Urban reported 444 cases out of the total of 998 in the state, followed by Haveri 123, Hassan 45, Tumakuru and Mysuru 43 each, Vijayapura and Mandya 30.

Cumulatively 8,84,897 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and these include 11,778 deaths and 8,49,821 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of the active cases, 22,930 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals. As many as 349 are undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units.