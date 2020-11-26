Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar: CM Yediyurappa directs officials to take necessary measures

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the state government has taken measures to control the effect of Cyclone Nivar.
“I have directed concerned officials to take necessary measures to control the effects of Cyclone Nivar in the state,” Yediyurappa said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka on Wednesday. “These districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on November 26 and 27,” C S Patil, IMD Bengaluru Director said.
South Interior Karnataka is very likely to experience isolated rainfall on November 25, 28 and 29 and light to moderate scattered rainfall on November 26 and 27. North Interior Karnataka is very likely to experience dry weather on November 25 and 29, isolated rainfall on November 26 and 28, IMD said.
Coastal Karnataka will experience light to moderate scattered rainfall on November 27. “Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain on November 25 and 26,” Patil added.
The India Meterological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during the past six hours and has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.
The Centre has assured to release Rs 1,119 crore for payment of material bills under MGNREGA, and sanction an additional 90 clusters of villages for development under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission, Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Wednesday.
Eshwarappa, met Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi. He said that the Union Minister assured release of funds after the state submits utilisation certificate for spending made under MGNREGA so far.
The Karnataka government also asked the Centre to increase per family employment from 100 days a year to 150 days a year in the 173 taluks declared flood affected by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested the man who allegedly shot dead a history sheeter at Hubballi district in Karnataka on August 6.
The ATS said the accused, Ankur Singh alias Golu, had been hiding at his relative’s place at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. He was arrested after he came to Andheri station to take money from an acquaintance.
On Wednesday, he was handed over to the Old Hubballi police, which is probing the murder case. The ATS said that Singh, along with five others, had shot history-sheeter Irfan alias Fruit Irfan while he was standing outside a commercial complex on Karwar Road in Hubballi.
B.V.K. Iyengar Road and Avenue Road, in Bengaluru will be developed under the TenderSURE norms in the Smart City project, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta said.
After an inspection of roads on Wednesday, Gaurav Gupta directed officials of Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. to draw up a master plan and a traffic diversion plan as well as a timeline for the work within a week.
Karnataka reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths taking the total infections to 8,78,055 and the death toll to 11,714, on Wednesday.
The day also saw 1,333 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 24,890 active cases. Bengaluru Urban district reported 916 cases on Wednesday.
Cumulatively, 8,78,055 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed and these included 11,714 deaths and 8,41,432 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
Of the active cases, 24,485 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals while 405 in intensive care units. Eleven of the fresh deaths were from Bengaluru Urban.
Other districts that reported fresh cases included Chitradurga (70) Mysuru (61) and Bengaluru Rural (51).
