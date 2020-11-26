Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar: CM Yediyurappa directs officials to take necessary measures

BS Yediyurappa. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the state government has taken measures to control the effect of Cyclone Nivar.

“I have directed concerned officials to take necessary measures to control the effects of Cyclone Nivar in the state,” Yediyurappa said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka on Wednesday. “These districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on November 26 and 27,” C S Patil, IMD Bengaluru Director said.

South Interior Karnataka is very likely to experience isolated rainfall on November 25, 28 and 29 and light to moderate scattered rainfall on November 26 and 27. North Interior Karnataka is very likely to experience dry weather on November 25 and 29, isolated rainfall on November 26 and 28, IMD said.

Coastal Karnataka will experience light to moderate scattered rainfall on November 27. “Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain on November 25 and 26,” Patil added.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during the past six hours and has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.