Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka bypolls results for RR Nagar and Sira to be announced today

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Counting of votes in the RR Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru Assembly bypolls and biennial elections to four Legislative Council seats, will start at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The Election Commission (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for the counting. According to the Karnataka Election Commission, counting will start with postal ballots at 8 am and EVMs at 8.30 am.

RR Nagar recorded a low voter turnout of 45.24 per cent, while Sira recorded good voter turnout with 82.31 per cent on November 3.

Biennial elections for 4 Council seats were held on October 28 in the Karnataka West Graduates, Karnataka North-East Teachers, Bangalore Teachers and Karnataka South-East Graduates constituencies.

In West Graduates, 70.11 per cent voting was recorded, followed by 75 per cent in South-East Graduates, 73.32 per cent in North-East Teachers and 66 per cent in Bangalore Teachers.