Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka bypolls results for RR Nagar and Sira to be announced today

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Counting of votes in the RR Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru Assembly bypolls and biennial elections to four Legislative Council seats, will start at 8.30 am on Tuesday.
The Election Commission (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for the counting. According to the Karnataka Election Commission, counting will start with postal ballots at 8 am and EVMs at 8.30 am.
RR Nagar recorded a low voter turnout of 45.24 per cent, while Sira recorded good voter turnout with 82.31 per cent on November 3.
Biennial elections for 4 Council seats were held on October 28 in the Karnataka West Graduates, Karnataka North-East Teachers, Bangalore Teachers and Karnataka South-East Graduates constituencies.
In West Graduates, 70.11 per cent voting was recorded, followed by 75 per cent in South-East Graduates, 73.32 per cent in North-East Teachers and 66 per cent in Bangalore Teachers.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan Monday said the state will develop “global innovation alliances” with various cities and countries who are leaders in the fields of innovation.
At an event held prior to the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Ashwathnarayan said, “We are now working at global level, through the exchange of people and ideas, so that Karnataka may consistently maintain its lead position in innovation, science and technology. We will embark on developing global innovation alliances (GIAs) with innovation hubs of the world. The participation of our GIA partner countries at BTS 2020 will create meaningful and long term international partnerships in the coming days.”
Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru which was closed since March 15 due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown will reopen from Tuesday.
Taking all the precautions, the museum in Kasturba road will open to visitors, VITM said in a press release. "The museum would welcome visitors with all necessary COVID-19 protocol," VITM said.
Visiting hours will be from 9.30 am to 6 pm from Sunday to Saturday, according to the press release.
VITM, a constituent unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, was established in memory of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya.
Mysuru City Corporation to conduct free RT-PCR tests at malls, markets during festive season across Mysuru city.
According to Mysuru city corporation, the free tests at the city’s two malls in Nazarabad start on Sunday. This measure will continue until Deepavali is over. Mobile testing units set up by the Mysuru City Corporation are being used to collect swab samples of the staff and shoppers.
Meanwhile, cases in Mysuru have continued to fall with 95 people testing positive for Covid -19 on Monday.
The intermediate semester students who were promoted to the next semester without exams will now have to compulsorily appear for the previous semester exam, the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) informed in an official notice. “The promotion of students to next semester is only for sake of admissions,” it said in an official statement. These exams will be scheduled after the reopening of the colleges.
Students in the intermediate semesters were promoted and term-end exams were held only for the final year students due to the coronavirus pandemic. This lead to a “misunderstanding and confusion among the intermediate semester law students that there will be no exam,” the official notice stated clarifying that the admission to the next semester.
While the Bar Council had allowed holding online exams for final year students. It had earlier said that “all students, except Final year students, will be promoted on the basis of performance of previous year’s marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to seek clearance this week from the BJP high command to expand his cabinet to accommodate legislators who have been promised ministerial berths, including a few who shifted allegiance to the saffron party and helped topple the JD(S)-Congress government.
The party high command had in September stalled his proposed cabinet expansion.
However, Yediyurappa has expressed confidence that the BJP will win the two seats for which bypolls were held earlier, the results of which will be announced Tuesday, and is likely to use the momentum of a poll victory to dispel creeping doubts over his leadership in the wake of corruption allegations against his family, and to seek clearances for a cabinet expansion.
The Sira seat fell vacant after the Janata Dal Secular candidate B Satyaranarayana, an advocate who won the 2018 polls, succumbed to a chronic illness on August 4.
The R R Nagar seat fell vacant in July 2019 after the Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu, a wealthy civil contractor and film producer, crossed over to the BJP to help the party come to power. The R R Nagar bypoll should have been held in December 2019 but was delayed on account of a case of electoral fraud filed against Munirathna Naidu by his BJP rival from the 2018 polls.
For the Sira seat, the BJP has fielded a new entrant to the party, Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, 47, a radiologist by profession and the son of a former Congress MP, as its candidate. Gowda initially tried to get a ticket from the Congress, but joined the BJP after he was rebuffed. The Congress has fielded the veteran six-time MLA and former minister T B Jayachandra, 71, for the Sira seat. The JDS has fielded Ammajamma Satyanarayana, 61 the widow of the former JDS MLA B Satyanarayana.
At the R R Nagar seat, the BJP has fielded Munirathna Naidu, while the Congress has fielded H Kusuma, 31, a political novice who was the wife of the IAS officer D K Ravi who died in 2015. Kusuma is the daughter of JDS leader Hanumantharayappa. The JDS has fielded a local leader, V Krishnamurthy, 41.
