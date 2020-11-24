Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar: Rain alert in Bengaluru on Nov 25 & 26

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to South Interior Karnataka districts on November 25 and 26 since the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is set to form into a cyclone, Nivar, which is expected to make landfall between Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coast on November 25.
A yellow alert has been issued in Bengaluru and other surrounding districts as heavy to very heavy rain can be expected on November 25 and 26.
Over the next three days, Bengaluru can expect thundershowers accompanied by gusty wind, IMD said.
According to IMD, heavy rainfall of up to 115.5 mm are forecast for Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, among other districts.
Karnataka on Monday reported 1,509 new cases of Covid-19 and 24 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 8,74,555 and the death toll to 11,678. The day also saw 1,645 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,509 fresh cases reported on Monday, 725 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
As of November 23 evening, cumulatively 8,74,555 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,678 deaths and 8,38,150 discharges, the health department said.
As many as 10 out of the total 24 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (4), Mysuru (2), Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Raichur, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura (1).
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 725, Mysuru 104, Tumakuru 89, Mandya 58, Kalaburagi 56, Hassan 39, Kolar 35, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural 34, followed by others.
Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,64,390 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,127 and Ballari 38,111.
The Karnataka government on Monday ruled out reopening of schools in the state following advice of a technical experts’ panel in view of the Covid-19 situation.
Following a meeting with school officials, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “A meeting was held to consider the reopening of schools in the current year. Based on the advice of the technical experts’ committee, a decision has been taken to adopt a wait-and-watch approach on the Covid-19 situation till the end of December before deciding on reopening schools.” The situation will be reviewed at the end of December to decide on a possible date for reopening schools in 2021, he said. The state government allowed degree colleges to reopen on November 17 with precautions in place.
