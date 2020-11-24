Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar: Rain alert in Bengaluru on Nov 25 & 26

Over the next three days, Bengaluru can expect thundershowers accompanied by gusty wind, IMD said. (Express Photo: Darshan Devaiah/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to South Interior Karnataka districts on November 25 and 26 since the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is set to form into a cyclone, Nivar, which is expected to make landfall between Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coast on November 25.

A yellow alert has been issued in Bengaluru and other surrounding districts as heavy to very heavy rain can be expected on November 25 and 26.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall of up to 115.5 mm are forecast for Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, among other districts.