Karnataka Bengaluru Bharat Bandh Live Updates: 300 farmers’ outfits to take part in protests

Few schools have decided not to conduct the online classes to extend support to farmers protest.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Thousands of farmers in Karnataka will join the Bharat bandh on Tuesday. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president K Chandrashekar said members of around 300 farmers’ organisations would participate. Aikya Horata, a coalition of a farmer, labour and Dalit groups, started an indefinite sit-in protest in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Karnataka chapter of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee (AIKSCC), a coalition of several farmer organisations, has called for a six-hour bandh on Tuesday. The Karnataka Congress said it would launch a letter drive against the farm and labour laws. According to Congress Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar, these letters with the signature of farmers and labourers would be sent to the President.

Meanwhile, few schools have decided not to conduct the online classes to extend support to farmers protest. D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools (KAMS) said “We are extending our support for the bandh and hence we will not be conducting any online classes on Tuesday. The classes will be rescheduled for another day. Many school associations are supporting the bandh.”