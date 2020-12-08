Karnataka Bengaluru Bharat Bandh Live Updates: 300 farmers’ outfits to take part in protests

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Thousands of farmers in Karnataka will join the Bharat bandh on Tuesday. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president K Chandrashekar said members of around 300 farmers’ organisations would participate. Aikya Horata, a coalition of a farmer, labour and Dalit groups, started an indefinite sit-in protest in Bengaluru on Monday.
The Karnataka chapter of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee (AIKSCC), a coalition of several farmer organisations, has called for a six-hour bandh on Tuesday. The Karnataka Congress said it would launch a letter drive against the farm and labour laws. According to Congress Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar, these letters with the signature of farmers and labourers would be sent to the President.
Meanwhile, few schools have decided not to conduct the online classes to extend support to farmers protest. D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools (KAMS) said “We are extending our support for the bandh and hence we will not be conducting any online classes on Tuesday. The classes will be rescheduled for another day. Many school associations are supporting the bandh.”
Karnataka on Monday reported less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases again. The state reported 998 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,94,004.
With 11 deaths, the toll rose to 11,867 in the state. Bengaluru Urban reported 501 cases, taking its tally to 3,74,525. With seven deaths in Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,190.
Active cases in Bengaluru touched 19,269. As many as 1,601 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,57,351. Meanwhile, the test in the state is reduced. The number of tests reduced to 76,471 as against the average over one lakh conducted daily. Monday’s 76,471 tests include 69,999 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,17,89,715.
The Bengaluru City Police Monday arrested a 34-year-old cab driver in the city for allegedly smuggling drugs concealed in a teddy bear. According to the police, drugs including MDMA, heroin, and yaba pills worth Rs 28 lakh was seized from the accused, who originally hails from Assam.
An officer at Halasuru police station said, "Zakir Khan (the accused) is an addict-turned-peddler who used to procure contraband from Bangladesh. He used to visit his family in Assam every month and used to carry the consignment concealed in soft toys. To cover this up, he used to hand over the toys to his children at state borders and during the train journey."
Primary investigations have revealed that the accused was supplying drugs to private company employees and college students in the city.
The Bengaluru police has deployed as many as 15,000 policemen and 50 platoons of state reserve police force to maintain law and order in the city due to the Bharat Bandh.
On Monday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant held a meeting with the senior officers to discuss security arrangements ahead of the farmers protest.
The city traffic police announced that traffic will be diverted on key roads in Central Business District (CBD) roads. The police have also decided to patrol on state and national highways to monitor the arrival of farmers, while the police will be deployed in all the entry and exit points of the city.
On Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met senior police officers to discuss the arrangements and directed the police officials to take strict action if the protests became violent or disrupted normal life in the state.
Various street street vendors' organisations have decided to remain closed today in support of farmers Bharat bandh while, restaurants and hotel business will run as usual. P.C. Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association, said that hotels will be open on Tuesday. "We have decided not to extend our support to any bandh", he said.
Karnataka Road ransportt corporations and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said that services will be operated as usual. C. Shikha, MD, of BMTC said,“In Bengaluru, depot managers have been instructed to operate buses as per the schedule and not to provide leave for staff.”
Auto, cab and taxi unions have extended only moral support to the bandh call. K. Somashekar of Namma Chalakra Trade Union said,“We are extending our support to the farmers, but auto and taxi drivers will not stop operations.”
The anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka legislature, while a law against “love jihad” will be taken up in the next session, State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.
“It has been decided at the government level to enact anti-cow slaughter legislation during this session. Cow is worshiped as god by farmers.. there is a special place for cows in Indian culture. To stop the killing of cows we are beginning this law in Karnataka,” Ashoka said. Speaking to reporters here, he asserted that it is guarantee that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be cent percent introduced.
“No love jihad during this session..in the next session we will remove love jihad,” he added. A team of officials led by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan had recently visited Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, where anti-cow slaughter law has been enacted, to study about its implementation, aimed at strengthening the bill to be introduced during the session that began today.
