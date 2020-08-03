scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 03, 2020
Top News
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa admitted to Manipal Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was asymptomatic.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 3, 2020 8:21:19 am
B S Yediyurappa coronavirus, Karnataka govt, Karnataka agitation land laws, karnataka labour laws, B S Yediyurappa covid Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals said that the CM is doing well and is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by his team.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After testing positive for COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for observation.

READ | Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa tests positive for virus, is asymptomatic

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals said, “Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team.”

Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was asymptomatic.

He tweeted, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:21 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Karnataka reports 5,532 fresh COVID infections, 84 fatalities

Karnataka reported 5,532 COVID- 19 cases on Sunday and the total number of cases reached to 1,34,819 of which 74,590 are active cases, while the state reported 84 new deaths.

On Sunday, Bengaluru Urban reported 2,105 COVID-19 cases, followed by Ballari 377 cases, Kalaburagi and Mysuru 238 cases each, Raichur 212 cases, Udupi 182 cases and Dharwad 181 cases. Eight more districts recorded cases in three figures while the remaining districts reported fresh cases in two digits, according to the health department bulletin.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities went up to 2,496 as 84 more succumbed to the disease on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for highest COVID-related fatalities after 21 patients died of the virus. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 deaths each followed by Dharwad which reported eight deaths.

4,077 people have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday, which takes the total number of recoveries to 57,725 in the state.

08:15 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Oppn warns Karnataka govt of agitation over changes to land, labour laws

The Opposition in Karnataka has warned the BJP-led state government of agitations and legal action against the amendments it has made to laws governing land holdings and labour in a bid to attract investments and facilitate ease of doing business amid the pandemic.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said his party is considering going to court over amendments to the land reforms Act. “The BJP government has made amendments to land reforms Act and has brought an ordinance. I thought the government won’t come out with the ordinance when there is a Covid-19 crisis in the state,” he said.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda too has opposed the amendments to the land reforms Act and labour laws and written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking their withdrawal.

Read more

08:13 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Yediyurappa admitted to Manipal Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

After testing positive for COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for observation.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals said, "Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team."

Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was asymptomatic.

He tweeted, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”

08:12 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Karnataka bypoll results, Karnataka elections results 2019, Karnataka bypoll results 2019, Karnataka elections, Karnataka poll results, Karnataka chunav Opposition leader Siddaramaiah wished CM Yediyurappa a speedy recovery. (PHOTO BY JYOTHY KARAT)

Meanwhile, Opposition party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery. "I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people," he tweeted on Sunday night.

Medical education minister Dr Sudhakar, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan and other leaders wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 31 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd