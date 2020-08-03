Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa admitted to Manipal Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals said that the CM is doing well and is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by his team. Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals said that the CM is doing well and is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by his team.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After testing positive for COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for observation.

READ | Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa tests positive for virus, is asymptomatic

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals said, “Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team.”

Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was asymptomatic.

He tweeted, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”