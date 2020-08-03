Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa admitted to Manipal Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After testing positive for COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for observation.
Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals said, “Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team.”
Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was asymptomatic.
He tweeted, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”
Karnataka reported 5,532 COVID- 19 cases on Sunday and the total number of cases reached to 1,34,819 of which 74,590 are active cases, while the state reported 84 new deaths.
On Sunday, Bengaluru Urban reported 2,105 COVID-19 cases, followed by Ballari 377 cases, Kalaburagi and Mysuru 238 cases each, Raichur 212 cases, Udupi 182 cases and Dharwad 181 cases. Eight more districts recorded cases in three figures while the remaining districts reported fresh cases in two digits, according to the health department bulletin.
The number of COVID-19 related fatalities went up to 2,496 as 84 more succumbed to the disease on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for highest COVID-related fatalities after 21 patients died of the virus. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 deaths each followed by Dharwad which reported eight deaths.
4,077 people have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday, which takes the total number of recoveries to 57,725 in the state.
The Opposition in Karnataka has warned the BJP-led state government of agitations and legal action against the amendments it has made to laws governing land holdings and labour in a bid to attract investments and facilitate ease of doing business amid the pandemic.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah said his party is considering going to court over amendments to the land reforms Act. “The BJP government has made amendments to land reforms Act and has brought an ordinance. I thought the government won’t come out with the ordinance when there is a Covid-19 crisis in the state,” he said.
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda too has opposed the amendments to the land reforms Act and labour laws and written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, seeking their withdrawal.
