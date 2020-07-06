Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Vidhana Soudha to be sanitised today after policeman tests positive

According to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat, all other staff and officials below 50 age at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) According to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat, all other staff and officials below 50 age at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

The Karnataka government has decided to close the Vidhana Soudha on Monday to sanitise buildings amid of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has granted leave to the employees who are aged above 50 years to facilitate sanitisation of Vidhana Soudha. The decision was taken after a policeman deployed on the first floor of Vidhana Soudha tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Earlier, Covid-19 cases were also reported among staff at Vikasa Soudha building next to Vidhana Soudha. According to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat, all other staff and officials below 50 age at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon.

The government has also reduced the visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. The visitors are allowed from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm – to one hour, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.