Monday, July 06, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Vidhana Soudha to be sanitised today after policeman tests positive

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The government has granted leave to the employees who are aged above 50 years to facilitate sanitisation of Vidhana Soudha.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 6, 2020 8:39:28 am
karnataka assembly, doordarshan karnataka assembly proceedings, karnataka bjp government, latest news, indian express According to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat, all other staff and officials below 50 age at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon. (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

The Karnataka government has decided to close the Vidhana Soudha on Monday to sanitise buildings amid of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has granted leave to the employees who are aged above 50 years to facilitate sanitisation of Vidhana Soudha. The decision was taken after a policeman deployed on the first floor of Vidhana Soudha tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Earlier, Covid-19 cases were also reported among staff at Vikasa Soudha building next to Vidhana Soudha. According to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat, all other staff and officials below 50 age at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon.

The government has also reduced the visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. The visitors are allowed from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm – to one hour, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:39 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Sunday lockdown: Bengaluru Police Commissioner appreciates public support

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao Monday appreciated the support extended by the public in the city for the 36-hour lockdown over the weekend.

“Thank you Bangalureans for show of self discipline in enforcing a 36 hour lockdown,” Rao tweeted.

Further, the Commissioner assured “immediate action” to calls made to police helpline (100). “Let’s do our own bit to enforce wearing of mask and social distancing,” he urged.

08:38 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Shramik Specials: SWR ferries over 3.84 lakh migrants from Karnataka

Operating as many as 262 services of Shramik Special trains for migrants from Karnataka, the South Western Railway Sunday stated that it ferried 3,84,141 passengers to date.

According to SWR officials, two more such trains were operated to Gorakhpur (1600 passengers) and Muzaffarpur (950 passengers) on Sunday.

The first Shramik Special from Karnataka, amid lockdown, was a train that left Chikkabanawara on May 3 for Bhubaneswar with 1190 passengers.

08:37 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Bengaluru: 26 wards report 10+ cases in last 24 hours

As the number fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, at least 26 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Sunday, BBMP statistics revealed.

According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shantala Nagar topped the list with 59 cases, followed by Chamarajpet (32), Kadu Malleshawara (27), and Sampangiram Nagar (25) wards among others.

At the same time, Bengaluru alone reported 1235 new cases and 16 more deaths while the same was 1925 and 37 respectively in Karnataka on Sunday.

Here are the top 10 affected wards:

111 - Shantala Nagar

140 - Chamrajpet

27 - Kadu Malleshwar Ward

110 - Sampangiram Nagar

109 - Chickpete

53 - Basavanapura

94 - Gandhi Nagar

119 - Dharmaraya Swamy Temple

6 - Thanisandra

153 - Jayanagar

08:30 (IST)06 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

NDRF, Cyclone Amphan, COVID-19, Odisha, NDRF COVID-19 According to the district administration, landslides occurred at around 1.15 pm on Sunday, due to the heavy rain in the past two days that had weakened the soil on the hillock. (File) (Representational)

Two children died after being buried under 30-foot debris following a landslide at Kaikamba-Banglagudde in Mangaluru city on Sunday.

The NDRF along with fire service and police succeeded in extricating the bodies of Safwan (16) and Sahala (10) after a four-hour-long operation. According to the district administration, landslides occurred at around 1.15 pm on Sunday, due to the heavy rain in the past two days that had weakened the soil on the hillock.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 4 Highlights

