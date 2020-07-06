Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Vidhana Soudha to be sanitised today after policeman tests positive

The Karnataka government has decided to close the Vidhana Soudha on Monday to sanitise buildings amid of COVID-19 pandemic.
The government has granted leave to the employees who are aged above 50 years to facilitate sanitisation of Vidhana Soudha. The decision was taken after a policeman deployed on the first floor of Vidhana Soudha tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
Earlier, Covid-19 cases were also reported among staff at Vikasa Soudha building next to Vidhana Soudha. According to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat, all other staff and officials below 50 age at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon.
The government has also reduced the visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. The visitors are allowed from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm – to one hour, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao Monday appreciated the support extended by the public in the city for the 36-hour lockdown over the weekend.
“Thank you Bangalureans for show of self discipline in enforcing a 36 hour lockdown,” Rao tweeted.
Further, the Commissioner assured “immediate action” to calls made to police helpline (100). “Let’s do our own bit to enforce wearing of mask and social distancing,” he urged.
Operating as many as 262 services of Shramik Special trains for migrants from Karnataka, the South Western Railway Sunday stated that it ferried 3,84,141 passengers to date.
According to SWR officials, two more such trains were operated to Gorakhpur (1600 passengers) and Muzaffarpur (950 passengers) on Sunday.
The first Shramik Special from Karnataka, amid lockdown, was a train that left Chikkabanawara on May 3 for Bhubaneswar with 1190 passengers.
As the number fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, at least 26 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Sunday, BBMP statistics revealed.
According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shantala Nagar topped the list with 59 cases, followed by Chamarajpet (32), Kadu Malleshawara (27), and Sampangiram Nagar (25) wards among others.
At the same time, Bengaluru alone reported 1235 new cases and 16 more deaths while the same was 1925 and 37 respectively in Karnataka on Sunday.
Here are the top 10 affected wards:
111 - Shantala Nagar
140 - Chamrajpet
27 - Kadu Malleshwar Ward
110 - Sampangiram Nagar
109 - Chickpete
53 - Basavanapura
94 - Gandhi Nagar
119 - Dharmaraya Swamy Temple
6 - Thanisandra
153 - Jayanagar
