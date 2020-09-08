scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Kannada Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house raided in drug racket probe

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: So far, the police have arrested six people including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: September 8, 2020 8:58:43 am
bengaluru shut, bengaluru shut down, bengaluru lockdown, bengaluru coronavirus lockdown, bengaluru news, city news, indian expressConfirming the search, Bengaluru Police Joint Commissioner(Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement., “After obtaining a search warrant from Court, search is being conducted at Sanjjanaa house.” (PTI/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Kannada Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house was raided by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday morning in connection with an investigation into the drug menace in the Kannada film industry.

Confirming the search, Bengaluru Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement., “After obtaining a search warrant from Court, search is being conducted at Sanjjanaa house.”

So far, the police have arrested six people including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

On Monday, First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru extended by five days the police custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week.

Sanjjanaa has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies and known for her role in the Kannada film Ganda Hendathi.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 4 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news

08:58 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Low footfall hits Namma Metro as services resume

Bengaluru's Namma Metro witnessed very low passenger footfall on the day it resumed services on the Purple Line after a gap of 169 days following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As trains were operated between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road from 8 am-11 am and 4.30 pm - 7.30 pm, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said only 3,770 passengers were seen availing the services. While a total of 91 trips were completed, a revenue of Rs 1.25 lakh was raised during the same time. The average footfall on the Purple Line, during the pre-Covid times used to be around 2 lakh.

Services on the Metro Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will start from Wednesday. These trains will operate only for six hours only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm till September 10. From September 11 onwards, the trains will ply on both the lines from 7 am to 9 pm. “The number of commuters allowed in each train is limited to 400 passengers to ensure social distancing norms,” the official said.

08:55 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Drug racket probe: Crime Branch raids Viren Khanna’s house

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday morning raided the house of Viren Khanna who was arrested by CCB police on September 4 from Delhi in connection with an investigation into the drug menace in the Kannada film industry.

According to police, Viren Khanna is the main person who organises big parties where drugs are consumed. Sandeep Patil said, “Search warrant has been taken from Court and search is being conducted at Viren Khanna's house.”

So far, the police have arrested six people including Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

Following the NCB’s seizure of drugs in August, Kannada film director Indrajit Lankesh claimed to have information on several film personalities who frequently used drugs at parties.

08:33 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Sandalwood drug case: CCB sleuths search actress Sanjjanaa Galrani house

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths investigating the drug menace in Kannada film industry are conducting a search at Kannada Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani's house on Tuesday morning.

Confirming about the search, Bengaluru Police Joint Commissioner(Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement., “After obtaining a search warrant from Court, search is being conducted at Sanjjanaa house.”

So far, the police have arrested six people including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

On Monday, First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru extended by five days the police custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week.

Sanjjanaa has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies and known for her role in the Kannada film Ganda Hendathi.

08:32 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Drug racket probe: Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi’s police custody extended by five days

A court here on Monday extended by five days the police custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week in connection with an investigation into the drug menace in the Kannada film industry

“Today Ragini was produced to the Court and on the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) request, the court has granted five days police custody of Ragini,” Bengaluru Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The CCB police had presented Ragini before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court through video conference after her police custody ended on Monday.

08:31 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Country’s largest Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru to be shut from Sep 15

The COVID Care Centre at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre here, that was touted to be the biggest such facility for the treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in the country, will be shut from September 15, as it is not getting patients.

In an order dated September 4, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body has said the decision to close the facility with a potential capacity of over 10,000 beds was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on the advise of the head of the Covid Care Care Task Force.

It has been decided to give the furniture brought for the said centre like- beds, mattress, pedestal fans, dustbins, water dispensers among others to government-run hostels and hospitals at free of cost.

08:30 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 4 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus September 7 Highlights

