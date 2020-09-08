Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Kannada Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house raided in drug racket probe

Confirming the search, Bengaluru Police Joint Commissioner(Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement., “After obtaining a search warrant from Court, search is being conducted at Sanjjanaa house.” (PTI/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Kannada Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house was raided by Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday morning in connection with an investigation into the drug menace in the Kannada film industry.

Confirming the search, Bengaluru Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement., “After obtaining a search warrant from Court, search is being conducted at Sanjjanaa house.”

So far, the police have arrested six people including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

On Monday, First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru extended by five days the police custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week.

Sanjjanaa has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies and known for her role in the Kannada film Ganda Hendathi.