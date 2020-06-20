scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 20, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka to announce II PUC exam result in the first week of July

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The Centre government on Friday, has asked all States and Union Territories to follow practices implemented by Karnataka, which includes the comprehensive contact tracing of positive cases and physical and phone-based household survey which has covered more than 1.5 crore households.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 20, 2020 9:19:32 am
Karnataka, PUC Exam, Karnataka Exam, PUC Students, Lockdown Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: According to the Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar, the English paper evaluation will be carried out in 20 districts. Express Photo: Ralph Alex Arakal

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka government has decided to announce the II PUC exam result in the first week of July.

A day after the pending English paper of II PUC examinations was held in the state, Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar said “the exam results will be announced in the first week of July. Out of the 36 subjects, evaluation of answer papers pertaining to 26 subjects have been completed. The evaluation of answer papers of nine other subjects is underway.” According to the minister, the English paper evaluation will be carried out in 20 districts.

Meanwhile, the Centre government on Friday, has asked all States and Union Territories to follow practices implemented by Karnataka, which includes the comprehensive contact tracing of positive cases and physical and phone-based household survey which has covered more than 1.5 crore households.

The Union Health Ministry lauded the two initiatives taken by Karnataka that have been developed as part of the ‘whole of government’ approach with the involvement of multi-sectoral agencies and supported by technology-based solutions and interventions. The ministry also said Karnataka effectively traced and tracked each case thereby successfully containing the spread of the epidemic.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

09:19 (IST)20 Jun 2020
Rs 2.28 lakh collected as fine for not wearing mask

On Friday alone, Bengaluru's civic body BBMP fined 1,189 people and collected Rs 2.28 lakh for failing to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

BBMP marshals and officials slapped a fine of Rs 200 on 1,040 citizens for failing to wear a mask. They also fined 49 people for not following social-distancing norms

BBMP health officials inspected hotels and restaurants in Koramangala and fined four of them for not scientifically disposing of garbage. They have been fined Rs 52,000, said D Randeep, BBMP’s special commissioner (solid waste management)

08:41 (IST)20 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

In 2018, many areas in the Madikeri town had experienced major landslides.

After minor landslides in Madikeri in Kodagu district due to rain from the last few days, the district administration has shifted five families to the relief centre on Friday.

Minor landslides reported on the hillock in Chamundeshwari Nagar in Madikeri on Wednesday night. The NDRF personnel, officials from the district disaster management team and police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted five families to a relief centre. In 2018, many areas in the Madikeri town had experienced major landslides.

READ | Zoom online class hacked in Bengaluru school, case filed

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Also Read | Here a Modi, there a Modi

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 19 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd