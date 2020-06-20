Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka to announce II PUC exam result in the first week of July

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: According to the Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar, the English paper evaluation will be carried out in 20 districts. Express Photo: Ralph Alex Arakal Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: According to the Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar, the English paper evaluation will be carried out in 20 districts. Express Photo: Ralph Alex Arakal

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka government has decided to announce the II PUC exam result in the first week of July.

A day after the pending English paper of II PUC examinations was held in the state, Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar said “the exam results will be announced in the first week of July. Out of the 36 subjects, evaluation of answer papers pertaining to 26 subjects have been completed. The evaluation of answer papers of nine other subjects is underway.” According to the minister, the English paper evaluation will be carried out in 20 districts.

Meanwhile, the Centre government on Friday, has asked all States and Union Territories to follow practices implemented by Karnataka, which includes the comprehensive contact tracing of positive cases and physical and phone-based household survey which has covered more than 1.5 crore households.

The Union Health Ministry lauded the two initiatives taken by Karnataka that have been developed as part of the ‘whole of government’ approach with the involvement of multi-sectoral agencies and supported by technology-based solutions and interventions. The ministry also said Karnataka effectively traced and tracked each case thereby successfully containing the spread of the epidemic.