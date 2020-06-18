Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 3 lakh migrant workers travelled to their native from Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 3 lakh migrant workers have used the Shramik trains to return back to their native from Bengaluru. As of Wednesday, South Western Railways (SWR) had operated 240 trains from across Karnataka, of which 207 departed from Bengaluru.
According to railways, of the over 3.50 lakh people who used the services, more than 3 lakh were from Bengaluru. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar had appealed to the public to inform migrant workers wishing to leave Bengaluru where the civic body has set up a transit camp at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds to help migrants wishing to go back to their home states.
“The train travel is free and in case there is a delay, free stay and food will also be provided at the camp. The helpline number 9480685888 may be contacted for more details,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 204 new COVID19 cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 7,734. It includes 102 deaths and 4,804 discharges.
At 827 cases and 43 deaths as on Wednesday, Bengaluru has among the lowest Covid burden among cities with population of 10 million or more. Sample this: Mumbai has 60,228 positive cases and 3,167 deaths; Delhi 44,688 cases and 1,837 deaths; and Chennai 34,245 cases and 422 deaths.
Epidemiologists say central to the city’s Covid-19 control programme has been its continuing practice of quarantining positive cases and identifying contacts within 24 hours of a positive test result — a practice many of the other metros have struggled to keep up with as numbers started swelling.
This emphasis on isolating positive cases and identifying their contacts has meant that health and civic officials from the city municipal corporation have knocked on the doors of those who tested positive at all possible hours of the day and night.
Read more
The BJP on Wednesday night released the list of the candidates for the upcoming legislative council elections in Karnataka.
BJP announced party tickets to former Ministers R Shankar, M T B Nagaraj, and former MLA Sunil Valyapure and Pratap Simha Nayak for Legislative Council Elections scheduled on June 29.
MTB Nagaraj is a Former MLA from Congress and later joined BJP and lost byelection in Hoskote segment while R Shankar is a former Ranebennur independent MLA after defecting to BJP did not contest Assembly elections. Sunil Valyapure is a Former MLA from Kalaburagi and Pratap Simha Nayak is present district president of the BJP in Dakshina Kannada.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.