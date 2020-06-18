Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 3 lakh migrant workers travelled to their native from Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: According to railways, of the over 3.50 lakh people who used the services, more than 3 lakh were from Bengaluru. Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: According to railways, of the over 3.50 lakh people who used the services, more than 3 lakh were from Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 3 lakh migrant workers have used the Shramik trains to return back to their native from Bengaluru. As of Wednesday, South Western Railways (SWR) had operated 240 trains from across Karnataka, of which 207 departed from Bengaluru.

According to railways, of the over 3.50 lakh people who used the services, more than 3 lakh were from Bengaluru. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar had appealed to the public to inform migrant workers wishing to leave Bengaluru where the civic body has set up a transit camp at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds to help migrants wishing to go back to their home states.

“The train travel is free and in case there is a delay, free stay and food will also be provided at the camp. The helpline number 9480685888 may be contacted for more details,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 204 new COVID19 cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 7,734. It includes 102 deaths and 4,804 discharges.