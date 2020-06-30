Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka sees another spike with 1,105 new cases; Private hospitals to give 50% beds in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru continued to report a spike in Covid- 19 cases as 738 people tested positive on Monday taking the tally to 4,052.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of those infected to 14,295 in the state of which 6,382 are active. The death toll is at 230 as 19 more people died on Monday.
Of the total 6,382 active cases reported in Karnataka, Bengaluru has 3,427 active cases. On Monday, Ballari reported 76, Dakshina Kannada 32, Bidar 28, Uttar Kannada 24, Kalaburagi 23; Hassan and Vijaypura 22 cases each; Udupi and Tumkakur 18 cases each Dharwad and Chikkamagaluru 17 cases each, Chikkaballarpur reported 15 cases. Mysuru reported six cases, Bengaluru rural reported three cases, Devanagere, Ramanagara, Chitradurga reported two cases each, and Kodagau and Haveri reported one case each.
According to the health department, the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) in Karnataka is 268.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Monday held meetings with private hospitals to increase the number of beds in the hospitals to treat the COVID- 19 patients.
Private hospitals in Bengaluru agreed to provide 50 percent of beds dedicated to Covid-19 treatment to the government. Revenue Minister and in-charge of Bengaluru COVID affairs R Ashoka said that an additional 2,000 beds will be made available by the private hospitals.
After being on home quarantine for over a week following his father, wife, and daughter testing positive for coronavirus, Karnataka’s Medical Education Miniser Sudhakar K is all set to resume regular work on Tuesday.
The minister confirmed Monday evening that his repeat test result came out negative for Covid-19.
“Since last 8 days I am under home quarantine as few in my family tested positive for Covid. my test report has come negative today, I will return to my regular duties from tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter sharing his test report.
While he was in home quarantine, CM Yediyurappa had appointed Revenue Minister R Ashoka as Sudhakar’s replacement to handle Covid-19 affairs in Bengaluru.
Tumakuru district administration in Karnataka quarantined forty three sheep after a shepherd tested positive for COVID-19 at Godekere Gollarahatti in Tumakuru district.
District Minister J C Madhuswamy has instructed the district administration and the Animal Husbandry department to subject the sheep to Covid-19 tests.
Speaking to reporters, Madhuswamy said, "There is no evidence that the sheep can contract Covid-19 and transmit the virus to the people, since the virus has many strains. I have instructed the officials to send the samples to a laboratory at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Until then, there will be a ban on the butchering of the sheep in the region.”
The Karnataka government Saturday issued an order reimposing lockdown on Sundays and extending the timings of night curfew, in a bid to contain the rise in cases of Covid-19 in the state.
Following a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities daily, several leaders of the Opposition urged the government to announce a complete lockdown. After an all-party meet and discussions with members of the Karnataka task force and other experts, the government decided to reimpose lockdown on Sundays.
The government has also revised its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) applicable to those entering Karnataka from other states — as domestic travellers were found to be among the main infectors by the State Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
