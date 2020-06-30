Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka sees another spike with 1,105 new cases; Private hospitals to give 50% beds in Bengaluru

According to the health department, the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) in Karnataka is 268. Express photo According to the health department, the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) in Karnataka is 268. Express photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru continued to report a spike in Covid- 19 cases as 738 people tested positive on Monday taking the tally to 4,052.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of those infected to 14,295 in the state of which 6,382 are active. The death toll is at 230 as 19 more people died on Monday.

Of the total 6,382 active cases reported in Karnataka, Bengaluru has 3,427 active cases. On Monday, Ballari reported 76, Dakshina Kannada 32, Bidar 28, Uttar Kannada 24, Kalaburagi 23; Hassan and Vijaypura 22 cases each; Udupi and Tumkakur 18 cases each Dharwad and Chikkamagaluru 17 cases each, Chikkaballarpur reported 15 cases. Mysuru reported six cases, Bengaluru rural reported three cases, Devanagere, Ramanagara, Chitradurga reported two cases each, and Kodagau and Haveri reported one case each.

According to the health department, the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) in Karnataka is 268.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Monday held meetings with private hospitals to increase the number of beds in the hospitals to treat the COVID- 19 patients.

Private hospitals in Bengaluru agreed to provide 50 percent of beds dedicated to Covid-19 treatment to the government. Revenue Minister and in-charge of Bengaluru COVID affairs R Ashoka said that an additional 2,000 beds will be made available by the private hospitals.