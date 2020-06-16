scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Govt to rope in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Meanwhile, 213 cases were reported from across the state on Monday whereas 180 patients recovered from the infection. While the total recoveries are 4,135, as many as 2987 cases are still active in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 16, 2020 8:54:09 am
karnataka coronavirus cases, karnataka covid 19 news, karnataka coronavirus update, green zone karnataka, latest news, covid news Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Sudhakar said, “Private nursing homes and corporate hospitals, with a large number of beds, will have to set up isolation wards and come forward to treat COVID-19 patients in coming days.” (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the private hospitals in the state would be roped in to treat COVID-19 patients and the government will fix rates for everything, from testing to treatment.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Sudhakar said, “private nursing homes and corporate hospitals, with a large number of beds, will have to set up isolation wards and come forward to treat COVID-19 patients in coming days. The government will fix rates and it will be uniform across the state. Maybe there will be some variation for Bengaluru.”

The instructions will be issued in this regard soon by the state government. “Only government hospitals alone cannot provide treatment, hence both private and government sectors should join hands to control coronavirus,” he added.

Meanwhile, 213 cases were reported from across the state on Monday whereas 180 patients recovered from the infection. While the total recoveries are 4,135, as many as 2987 cases are still active in the state.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:54 (IST)16 Jun 2020
PU department ready to conduct PUC English exams following SOP by health dept

The Department of Pre-university Education (DPUE) has asked the district-level officials to ensure all the safety measures in place as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health department for the II PUC English exam which is scheduled for Thursday (June 18).

The department has assured that each examination centre will have a pharmacist and an Asha worker to assist in case of emergency. According to SOP, all students should get their hands sanitised and compulsorily wear masks before entering the examination hall.

The exam will be held at over 1016 centres across the state. Students and staff will be subjected for medical check-up before entering the exam hall. Those with symptoms like cough, cold or fever will be allowed to write the exam in a separate room.

08:29 (IST)16 Jun 2020
Operations will commence in a phased manner.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) is to resume operations to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from June 17.

According to KSRTC, in the first phase, services will be operated from Bengaluru to Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadri, Puttaparthi, Kalayanadurga, Rayadurga, Kadapa, Prodatur, Mantralaya, Tirupathi, Chittoor, Madanapalli, Nellore and Vijayawada.

Another route is From Bellary to Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kurnool and Mantralaya. The bus services will also be operated from Raichur to Mantralaya and Shahpur to Kurnool and Mantralya.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 15 Highlights

