Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Govt announces incentives to plasma donors for Covid-19 treatment

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government announced an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the people who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection and are willing to donate plasma to other COVID-19 patients.
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday appealed to the recovered patients to donate plasma and save lives. “We have decided to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the plasma donor. Please come forward voluntarily and help the patients recover by donating plasma,” he said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,176 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state.
According to the Karnataka health department, 1,076 patients were discharged and 87 deaths reported on Wednesday. Till date, 18,466 persons have recovered and 928 deaths are reported. There are 27,853 active cases, and 597 are admitted in the ICU.
Rampura Mutt Seer Halaswamy (55) in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district died of Covid-19 in a Hospital in Shivamogga on Wednesday.
According to the district administration, Seer was brought to the Covid designated hospital three days ago due to respiratory disorder.
The seer was popularly known as Mullugadduge Swami in the district. He headed the Rampura Mutt and Gavi Mutt in Channagiri taluk in Davanagere District.
Bengaluru reported 1,975 cases according to the Karnataka health department and reported a record 60 deaths on Wednesday.
According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shanthala Nagar gained the top spot with 40 cases followed by Kempegowda Nagar - 31, Jayanagar - 28, Pattabhinagar - 26, Chamarajpet - 21, Vasanthpura, Agrahara Dasarahalli and Chikpet - 20 cases each.
The total positivity rate in the city has gone up to 12.37%, while the active rate is 74 %. The total number of containment zones in the city is 7,053, while 5,598 zones are active. Total death tally in Bengaluru is 437.
Karnataka on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike with 3,176 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state.
Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar attributed the rise to a milestone in testing. “The state conducted 22,204 tests on Wednesday alone. This is a new milestone, which coincides with another achievement of detecting over 3,000 cases in a single day. In the coming days, the testing capacity will be stepped up to 40,000-50,000 per day,” he said.
Bengaluru urban reported 1975 cases, Dharwad 139, Bellary 136, Mysuru 99, Vijayapura 80 and Dakshina Kannada 76 cases.
