Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Govt announces incentives to plasma donors for Covid-19 treatment

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government announced an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the people who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection and are willing to donate plasma to other COVID-19 patients.

Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday appealed to the recovered patients to donate plasma and save lives. “We have decided to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the plasma donor. Please come forward voluntarily and help the patients recover by donating plasma,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,176 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state.

According to the Karnataka health department, 1,076 patients were discharged and 87 deaths reported on Wednesday. Till date, 18,466 persons have recovered and 928 deaths are reported. There are 27,853 active cases, and 597 are admitted in the ICU.