Thursday, July 16, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Govt announces incentives to plasma donors for Covid-19 treatment

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,176 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 16, 2020 8:28:05 am
Delhi, Delhi news, Delhi covid cases, coronavirus news, Kasturba Hospital, Delhi Kasturba Hospital, Indian Express Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday appealed to the recovered patients to donate plasma and save lives. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government announced an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the people who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection and are willing to donate plasma to other COVID-19 patients.

Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday appealed to the recovered patients to donate plasma and save lives. “We have decided to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the plasma donor. Please come forward voluntarily and help the patients recover by donating plasma,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,176 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state.

According to the Karnataka health department, 1,076 patients were discharged and 87 deaths reported on Wednesday. Till date, 18,466 persons have recovered and 928 deaths are reported. There are 27,853 active cases, and 597 are admitted in the ICU.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

08:28 (IST)16 Jul 2020
Karnataka seer dies of Covid-19

Rampura Mutt Seer Halaswamy (55) in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district died of Covid-19 in a Hospital in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, Seer was brought to the Covid designated hospital three days ago due to respiratory disorder.

The seer was popularly known as Mullugadduge Swami in the district. He headed the Rampura Mutt and Gavi Mutt in Channagiri taluk in Davanagere District.

08:27 (IST)16 Jul 2020
Bengaluru registers nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths on Wednesday

Bengaluru reported 1,975 cases according to the Karnataka health department and reported a record 60 deaths on Wednesday.

According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shanthala Nagar gained the top spot with 40 cases followed by Kempegowda Nagar - 31, Jayanagar - 28, Pattabhinagar - 26, Chamarajpet - 21, Vasanthpura, Agrahara Dasarahalli and Chikpet - 20 cases each.

The total positivity rate in the city has gone up to 12.37%, while the active rate is 74 %. The total number of containment zones in the city is 7,053, while 5,598 zones are active. Total death tally in Bengaluru is 437.

08:26 (IST)16 Jul 2020
Karnataka reports biggest single-day spike with 3,176 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike with 3,176 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of those infected to 47,253 in the state.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar attributed the rise to a milestone in testing. “The state conducted 22,204 tests on Wednesday alone. This is a new milestone, which coincides with another achievement of detecting over 3,000 cases in a single day. In the coming days, the testing capacity will be stepped up to 40,000-50,000 per day,” he said.

According to the Karnataka health department, 1,076 patients were discharged and 87 deaths reported on Wednesday. Till date, 18,466 persons have recovered and 928 deaths are reported. There are 27,853 active cases, and 597 are admitted in the ICU.

Bengaluru urban reported 1975 cases, Dharwad 139, Bellary 136, Mysuru 99, Vijayapura 80 and Dakshina Kannada 76 cases.

08:26 (IST)16 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Food home delivery is allowed from 5 am to 10 pm during the lockdown. (Image: PTI)

The Karnataka government has issued a clarification about the operations of e-commerce firms and food delivery companies during the week-long lockdown that started Tuesday evening in Bengaluru.

An order issued by the state’s chief secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar, dated 14 July 14, stated that e-commerce companies are allowed to operate from 5 am to 8 pm, and food home delivery is allowed from 5 am to 10 pm during the lockdown.

READ | Bengaluru lockdown: Here are the fresh guidelines for e-commerce, food delivery services

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

