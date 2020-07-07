Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 110 pharmacies fail to maintain consumer records, license revoked

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Monday revoked the license of 110 pharmacies for failing to maintain and share sales report of Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection-related drugs.
Earlier, the state government had ordered all chemists, druggists and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of all those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 981 new cases on Monday while 10 more fatalities were linked to the pandemic. The total tally exceeded the 10,000 mark as well since the first case in Karnataka was confirmed in the capital city on March 8.
Former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank in Bengaluru was found dead inside his car by consuming poison in his car on Monday, police said. The deceased is Vasudeva Maiya(62).
On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank. The bank is under investigation following complaints of irregularities that Rs 1,400 crore was transferred to a select few accounts.
Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), confirmed the incident. Police have registered a case and investigation is underwayunderway.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 981 new cases and 10 more deaths while the same was 1843 and 30 respectively in Karnataka on Monday.
At the same time, at least 16 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Sunday, BBMP statistics revealed.
According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Pattabhiram Nagar topped the list with 24 cases, followed by RR Nagar (20), Dharmarayaswamy Temple (17) and Shantala Nagar (16) wards among others.
