scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 110 pharmacies fail to maintain consumer records, license revoked

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bengaluru recorded 981 new cases on Monday while 10 more fatalities were linked to the pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 7, 2020 8:40:35 am
According to the government order, details such as name, address, landmark (of residence), and mobile number should be provided to the pharmacist/chemist who will duly note and record the same.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Monday revoked the license of 110 pharmacies for failing to maintain and share sales report of Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection-related drugs.

Earlier, the state government had ordered all chemists, druggists and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of all those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 981 new cases on Monday while 10 more fatalities were linked to the pandemic. The total tally exceeded the 10,000 mark as well since the first case in Karnataka was confirmed in the capital city on March 8.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

08:40 (IST)07 Jul 2020
No sales report: Karnataka revokes license of pharmacies failing to identify ILI, SARI cases

The Karnataka government Monday revoked the license of 110 pharmacies for failing to maintain and share sales report of Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection-related drugs.

Earlier, the state government had ordered all chemists, druggists and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of all those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”.

08:39 (IST)07 Jul 2020
Former CEO of a bank found dead in his car

Former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank in Bengaluru was found dead inside his car by consuming poison in his car on Monday, police said. The deceased is Vasudeva Maiya(62).

On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank. The bank is under investigation following complaints of irregularities that Rs 1,400 crore was transferred to a select few accounts.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), confirmed the incident. Police have registered a case and investigation is underwayunderway.

08:18 (IST)07 Jul 2020
Tally exceeds 10,000; 16 wards report 10+ cases in last 24 hours

As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 981 new cases and 10 more deaths while the same was 1843 and 30 respectively in Karnataka on Monday.

At the same time, at least 16 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Sunday, BBMP statistics revealed.

According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Pattabhiram Nagar topped the list with 24 cases, followed by RR Nagar (20), Dharmarayaswamy Temple (17) and Shantala Nagar (16) wards among others.

08:17 (IST)07 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Latest in Karnataka phone-tapping: Actor Sumalatha on list Confirming the same, Sumalatha tweeted, "It (test result) is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment." (Facebook/Sumalatha Ambarish)

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh on Monday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

READ | Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for coronavirus

At the same time, those returning from other states (including Maharashtra) to Karnataka will now be placed under home quarantine for 14 days during which swabs will be collected and sent for testing only if the returnee starts to develop symptoms of Covid-19.

READ | Karnataka revises quarantine SOPs, curfew timings: Here are the new guidelines

Also Read | Coronavirus: Karnataka guidelines for home isolation for asymptomatic patients

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 6 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd