Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 110 pharmacies fail to maintain consumer records, license revoked

According to the government order, details such as name, address, landmark (of residence), and mobile number should be provided to the pharmacist/chemist who will duly note and record the same.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Monday revoked the license of 110 pharmacies for failing to maintain and share sales report of Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection-related drugs.

Earlier, the state government had ordered all chemists, druggists and pharmacists across hospitals to note down the contact details of all those purchasing medicines for the “treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)”.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 981 new cases on Monday while 10 more fatalities were linked to the pandemic. The total tally exceeded the 10,000 mark as well since the first case in Karnataka was confirmed in the capital city on March 8.