Friday, June 26, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: All-party meet for revised Covid strategy in Bengaluru today; govt rules out new lockdown possibilities

The Karnataka government on Thursday ruled out the possibility of reimposition of a lockdown in Bengaluru amid rising Covid-19 cases and growing pressure on healthcare, but announced a wait and watch policy to take a final call on forced social distancing in the city.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 26, 2020 8:41:52 am
Yediyurappa, Bengaluru, Lockdown, COVID-19 Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa has urged citizens to be more careful while stepping out of their homes and requested them to maintain social distancing norms.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru continue to rise rapidly — with 113 fresh cases — Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened an all-party meet Friday to discuss the strategy to contain the same.

Following the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “There will be no lockdown in Bengaluru. It is clear, no lockdown in Bengaluru.”

There were growing murmurs in the state government on the possibility of another lockdown in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city since June 1.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:35 (IST)26 Jun 2020
Covid-19: R Ashoka now in-charge of Covid-19 affairs in Bengaluru

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, also the legislator from Bengaluru's Padmanabhanagar constitutency, was appointed in-charge minister to handle Covid-19 affairs of the Karnataka capital.

According to sources, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is said to have made this decision after Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who was in charge of the same before, is in home quarantine after his father, wife, and daughter tested positive for coronavirus a couple of days back.

Ashoka had attended a meeting held on Thursday at the Vidhana Soudha where his inputs were sought for suggestions on developing a revised strategy to contain the pandemic in Bengaluru.

08:25 (IST)26 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

SSLC, Karnataka, Exam Centre, Bengaluru, COVID-19 Volunteers in PPE kits welcome students at an exam centre as mandatory thermal scanning is done, and masks distributed. Express Photo/ Ralph Alex Arakal

Meanwhile, as the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams began in Karnataka amid coronavirus fears on Thursday, a 98.3 per cent turnout was recorded across the state, following social distancing measures and various guidelines put forth by the Health Department.

Read | Karnataka SSLC: 98.3% turnout on day 1; 978 students from containment zones take exams

At the same time, in a bid to move cyclists away from traffic and pothole-related woes in the city, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has decided to allow cyclists on the campus every Sunday.

Read | Bengaluru Airport opens gates to cyclists every Sunday

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 26 Highlights

