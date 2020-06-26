Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: All-party meet for revised Covid strategy in Bengaluru today; govt rules out new lockdown possibilities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru continue to rise rapidly — with 113 fresh cases — Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened an all-party meet Friday to discuss the strategy to contain the same.
However, the Karnataka government on Thursday ruled out the possibility of reimposition of a lockdown in Bengaluru amid rising Covid-19 cases and growing pressure on healthcare, but announced a wait and watch policy to take a final call on forced social distancing in the city.
Following the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “There will be no lockdown in Bengaluru. It is clear, no lockdown in Bengaluru.”
There were growing murmurs in the state government on the possibility of another lockdown in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city since June 1.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka, also the legislator from Bengaluru's Padmanabhanagar constitutency, was appointed in-charge minister to handle Covid-19 affairs of the Karnataka capital.
According to sources, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is said to have made this decision after Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who was in charge of the same before, is in home quarantine after his father, wife, and daughter tested positive for coronavirus a couple of days back.
Ashoka had attended a meeting held on Thursday at the Vidhana Soudha where his inputs were sought for suggestions on developing a revised strategy to contain the pandemic in Bengaluru.
