Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: All-party meet for revised Covid strategy in Bengaluru today; govt rules out new lockdown possibilities

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa has urged citizens to be more careful while stepping out of their homes and requested them to maintain social distancing norms. Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa has urged citizens to be more careful while stepping out of their homes and requested them to maintain social distancing norms.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru continue to rise rapidly — with 113 fresh cases — Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa convened an all-party meet Friday to discuss the strategy to contain the same.

However, the Karnataka government on Thursday ruled out the possibility of reimposition of a lockdown in Bengaluru amid rising Covid-19 cases and growing pressure on healthcare, but announced a wait and watch policy to take a final call on forced social distancing in the city.

Following the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “There will be no lockdown in Bengaluru. It is clear, no lockdown in Bengaluru.”

There were growing murmurs in the state government on the possibility of another lockdown in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city since June 1.