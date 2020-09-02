Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka govt sets up a team of officials to study online liquor sale

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has constituted a team of officials to study the pros and cons of selling liquor online, state Excise Minister H Nagesh said Tuesday.
According to Nagesh, the team of officials will study the success rate of online sales in the states where it has been implemented. “Regarding online liquor sale, we have constituted a team of senior officials to visit and study wherever it is implemented and look into the pros and cons. Whether it (online sale) is going on successfully, up to the mark, and is it satisfactory,” Nagesh said.
The Minister also said that with the online sale there will be an additional service charge on the consumers, which the people will have to agree to. “There is also opposition to it from the wine merchants association, their consent is also required and we will have to talk to them,” he added.
Despite coronavirus fears among passengers, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) continued to be one of the busiest airports in the country facilitating travel for at least 1.4 million domestic flyers ever since lockdown norms were eased.
According to statistics recorded by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – in-charge of operations at the airport – as many as 15,658 Air Traffic Movements took place since May 25 following a two-month lockdown which was imposed in March to avoid further spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed because of the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, BBMP said.
The Kempegowda Jayanthi is postponed for the second time. It was earlier decided to be held on April 8, but it was put off due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Last week, the BBMP decided to hold the celebrations on September 2.
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police Tuesday conducted searches on three offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDFI) in connection with violence reported from the streets of Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) in East Bengaluru last month. The police have taken a search warrant from the court and formed three separate teams to conduct searches in the SDPI offices in various parts of Bengaluru.
Three people were killed in police firing and the fourth one succumbed to injuries during violence in D J Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night over a purportedly inflammatory social media post put out by a relative of a local Congress legislator.
A day after the incident, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the government was considering banning organisations like the PFI and SDPI for their alleged role in the violence. The Bengaluru City Police had also identified several accused as SDPI members after filing the initial bunch of First Information Reports (FIRs).
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police on Tuesday night conducted raids on an illegal spa and massage parlour in Sadashivanagar and rescued five girls.
According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the CCB police team raided summer hills spa in Sadashivanagar and rescued five victim girls. The police have also arrested the owner of the spa identified as Khayiwon Shang and he is being questioned for more details.
Cases were also filed against the owner of the spa under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
Videos of a baby elephant enjoying itself in a Karnataka temple during a ceremony are being widely shared on social media.
The elephant named Shivaani was seen having fun splashing in water while dressed up for a ceremony with its mother at the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dakshina Kannada. Born on July 1 to the temple’s elephant named Lakshmi, the video of the female calf playing with water during her ‘naming ceremony’ has been appreciated by many on social media.
In the video, the calf seems to want to get into an inflatable pool, which seems unable to take its weight. However, that doesn’t stop it from having fun.
