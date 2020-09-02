Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka govt sets up a team of officials to study online liquor sale

"There is also opposition to it from the wine merchants association, their consent is also required and we will have to talk to them", the minister said. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has constituted a team of officials to study the pros and cons of selling liquor online, state Excise Minister H Nagesh said Tuesday.

According to Nagesh, the team of officials will study the success rate of online sales in the states where it has been implemented. “Regarding online liquor sale, we have constituted a team of senior officials to visit and study wherever it is implemented and look into the pros and cons. Whether it (online sale) is going on successfully, up to the mark, and is it satisfactory,” Nagesh said.

The Minister also said that with the online sale there will be an additional service charge on the consumers, which the people will have to agree to. “There is also opposition to it from the wine merchants association, their consent is also required and we will have to talk to them,” he added.