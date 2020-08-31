Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

scorecardresearch
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 31, 2020 8:28:23 am
Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes of the people he would return to serve them quickly, he requested all those who had come in contact with him to be cautious. (PTI)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:28 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Kateel, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada constituency said despite being asymptomatic, he was getting hospitalised on advise of doctors.

"I underwent COVID-19 test and the reports have come out as positive. Despite being asymptomatic, on the advice of the doctors, I'm getting hospitalised," Kateel, said in a tweet.

Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes of the people he would return to serve them quickly, he requested all those who had come in contact with him to be cautious.

08:18 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Pubs, clubs, bars in Karnataka will be allowed to serve liquor from September 1: Minister

After five months of restriction on sale of liqour in pubs, clubs and restaurants in Karnataka, the governmmet has decided to all to serve liquor from September 1.

Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh said all the establishments will be allowed service of liquor, but with only 50 percent of their seating capacity. “The detailed guildlines will be announced on Monday. They have to maintain social distance and take all the precautionary measures for Covid-19,” H Nagesh said.

With restricted sales, the state has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 1435 crore till date, Nagesh added.

Earlier the government had allowed shops only to sell takeaway.

08:17 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Cows are like members of family, it's a crime to kill them: Karnataka Minister

Cows were like a member of the family and it was a ‘crime’ to kill them, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said as the the BJP government in the state is mulling bringing back the anti-cow slaughter law.

He also said cow dung acts as a disinfectant, recalling his family had a few cows in the past. Terming cow slaughter a ‘sin’, the minister said he would request Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban slaughtering of the animal in the state.

“Cow is like a member of the family and it's a crime to kill cows,” Sudhakar said at the inauguration of ‘Goshala’ (a shelter for cows) in Chikkaballapura, a release from his office said.

08:16 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Karnataka-MLA-Minister-Medical-Education-Sudhakar-Chikkaballapura-BJP-Congress-2 Further noting that cows were “worshipped in our culture”, Sudhakar said, a detailed discussion on banning export of beef was required in both Houses of the Legislature. Express Photo

Cows were like a member of the family and it was a ‘crime’ to kill them, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said as the the BJP government in the state is mulling bringing back the anti-cow slaughter law.

He also said cow dung acts as a disinfectant, recalling his family had a few cows in the past.

Terming cow slaughter a ‘sin’, the minister said he would request Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban slaughtering of the animal in the state.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

