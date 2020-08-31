Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes of the people he would return to serve them quickly, he requested all those who had come in contact with him to be cautious. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Kateel, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada constituency said despite being asymptomatic, he was getting hospitalised on advise of doctors.

“I underwent COVID-19 test and the reports have come out as positive. Despite being asymptomatic, on the advice of the doctors, I’m getting hospitalised,” Kateel, said in a tweet.

