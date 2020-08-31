Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Kateel, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada constituency said despite being asymptomatic, he was getting hospitalised on advise of doctors.
“I underwent COVID-19 test and the reports have come out as positive. Despite being asymptomatic, on the advice of the doctors, I’m getting hospitalised,” Kateel, said in a tweet.
Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes of the people he would return to serve them quickly, he requested all those who had come in contact with him to be cautious.
After five months of restriction on sale of liqour in pubs, clubs and restaurants in Karnataka, the governmmet has decided to all to serve liquor from September 1.
Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh said all the establishments will be allowed service of liquor, but with only 50 percent of their seating capacity. “The detailed guildlines will be announced on Monday. They have to maintain social distance and take all the precautionary measures for Covid-19,” H Nagesh said.
With restricted sales, the state has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 1435 crore till date, Nagesh added.
Earlier the government had allowed shops only to sell takeaway.
Cows were like a member of the family and it was a ‘crime’ to kill them, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said as the the BJP government in the state is mulling bringing back the anti-cow slaughter law.
He also said cow dung acts as a disinfectant, recalling his family had a few cows in the past. Terming cow slaughter a ‘sin’, the minister said he would request Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban slaughtering of the animal in the state.
“Cow is like a member of the family and it's a crime to kill cows,” Sudhakar said at the inauguration of ‘Goshala’ (a shelter for cows) in Chikkaballapura, a release from his office said.
