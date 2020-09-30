Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: NCB busts drug syndicates selling MDMA in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Karnataka, Bengaluru see biggest single-day spike in new cases

Karnataka on Tuesday, reported a record 10,453 new Covid-19 cases while Bengaluru alone reported for 4,868 cases. The spike sees Bengaluru's total cases rise to over 2.28 lakh of which 46,610 are active and 2912 have died, including 67 who were added on Tuesday. Karnataka and Bengaluru crossed testing milestones as the state tested 87,475 samples on Monday and Bengaluru 33,304.

The total Covid cases in Karnataka is 5,92,911, of which 1,07,737 are active and over 8,777 people have lost their lives and on Tuesday, the state reported 136 more deaths.

The Karnataka Government warned of stern action against people flouting mask wearing and social distancing rules. Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, on Tuesday reviewed the situation with members of the COVID-19 expert committee in Bengaluru and said a directive on enforcement would be issued after a discussion with the Chief Minister.

Coronavirus has been on a high in the past two months in the state, said the Minister. Despite raising awareness regarding the dangers caused by the virus, the general public has been negligent without wearing masks. To combat this, the minister said, the State Government is keen on bringing stern rule against those who flout the social distancing rules in public. A detailed directive will be out in a few days, he added.

Post Coronavirus unlock in the state, political and religious gatherings have been on a high, and people are attending in alarming numbers. This has led to rapid spread of virus. Hence, it has been decided to put the stopper on these gatherings in the state, he explained. The Minister further said that events that are held in unavoidable circumstances with only 100 people will be allowed with prior permission from the district administration. He informed that the Government plans to organise awareness programmes jointly in cooperation with cinema stars, religious heads, political leaders and artists. The Minister also called upon people of the state to raise awareness about Coronavirus.