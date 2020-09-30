Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: NCB busts drug syndicates selling MDMA in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: On the basis of specific information, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru zonal unit seized 750 tablets of MDMA and arrested four persons from the city.
According to NCB, the contraband was imported from the Netherlands via the darknet and paid through bitcoins. The accused have been identified as K Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates, A Hashir and SS Shetty
According to NCB statement, Fahim learnt the concept of purchasing drugs online through a popular web series. He started purchasing crypto-currency and through crypto-currency ordered drugs from darknet.
The NCB officials said that Fahim would order the drugs at various locations across India and sell it to students from Manipal University – Udupi, NMAMIT College – Udupi, and also clubs at Manipal, Karnataka and SRM university, Chennai.
NCB said that further investigations into the case are underway.
Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra on Tuesday said that the Central government will set up a research centre of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Shivamogga district.
“DRDO would set up its centre on the campus of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga. A team of experts from DRDO visited the campus and met the officers of Kuvempu University in this regard,” Raghavendra said.
“The Union government would be spending Rs. 30 crore on the project,” he added. According to the MP, the Centre government had considered a proposal to set up a science centre in Shivamogga city and nearly seven acres of land has been identified for the centre, which would be set up at a cost of Rs. 17 crore,” he said
Karnataka on Tuesday, reported a record 10,453 new Covid-19 cases while Bengaluru alone reported for 4,868 cases. The spike sees Bengaluru's total cases rise to over 2.28 lakh of which 46,610 are active and 2912 have died, including 67 who were added on Tuesday. Karnataka and Bengaluru crossed testing milestones as the state tested 87,475 samples on Monday and Bengaluru 33,304.
The total Covid cases in Karnataka is 5,92,911, of which 1,07,737 are active and over 8,777 people have lost their lives and on Tuesday, the state reported 136 more deaths.
The Karnataka Government warned of stern action against people flouting mask wearing and social distancing rules. Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, on Tuesday reviewed the situation with members of the COVID-19 expert committee in Bengaluru and said a directive on enforcement would be issued after a discussion with the Chief Minister.
Coronavirus has been on a high in the past two months in the state, said the Minister. Despite raising awareness regarding the dangers caused by the virus, the general public has been negligent without wearing masks. To combat this, the minister said, the State Government is keen on bringing stern rule against those who flout the social distancing rules in public. A detailed directive will be out in a few days, he added.
Post Coronavirus unlock in the state, political and religious gatherings have been on a high, and people are attending in alarming numbers. This has led to rapid spread of virus. Hence, it has been decided to put the stopper on these gatherings in the state, he explained. The Minister further said that events that are held in unavoidable circumstances with only 100 people will be allowed with prior permission from the district administration. He informed that the Government plans to organise awareness programmes jointly in cooperation with cinema stars, religious heads, political leaders and artists. The Minister also called upon people of the state to raise awareness about Coronavirus.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political Secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.
Renukacharya said that he underwent a test as some changes were observed in his health conditions and the report showed him to be positive.
He appealed all those who had come in contact with him in the last four-five days to get tested. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yediyurappa tweeted wishing for Renukacharya's speedy recovery on Tuesday.
Several Ministers and legislators in the state including Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, senior Congress MLAs H K Patil and Diensh Gundu Rao are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.
NGO Amnesty International on Tuesday announced that it was shutting its offices in India and letting go of its staff, nearly 150 members, in Bengaluru and Delhi following the freezing of its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate.
“The complete freezing of Amnesty International India’s bank accounts by the Government of India which it came to know on 10 September 2020, brings all the work being done by the organization to a grinding halt,” Amnesty International India said in a statement. The offices will shut by Wednesday.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern after six states asked the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to whittle down the size of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) under the ecologically fragile Western Ghats by 6,386.65 sq km.
“There is demand for more and more exclusion by those who claim the need for ‘development’ while need for ‘environment protection’ does not allow acceptance of such demands. This aspect needs to be finalised and has been pending consideration for the last about eight years,” an NGT bench headed by Tribunal chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel said in an order passed on Tuesday.
The Western Ghats cover six states — Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The K Kasturirangan Committee had in 2012 earmarked around 60,000 sq km as ESZ. In 2014, the then MoEF issued a draft notification declaring 56,825 sq km in the Western Ghats as ESZ.
Despite officials of the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru not finding drugs in the possession of two Kannada actors accused of being part of a drug scandal in Karnataka, a special court for NDPS Act cases has cited the collective seizure of drugs from other accused to reject the bail pleas of the actors.
The bail pleas of Ragini Dwivedi (30) and Sanjjanaa Galrani (30), actors who are accused with 14 others of being part of a racket involved in use of drugs at parties in Bengaluru, were rejected by the court, which cited collective seizures as well as alleged non-cooperation by the actors in providing data from their phones to the police.
Dwivedi’s advocate contended that no drugs were found in her possession and that any alleged amount of drugs consumed was only a small quantity.
The NDPS court, however, ruled that “when all the accused persons have committed the offences under the above crime, the quantity seized from all the accused together is to be considered”. The court cited the seizure of 12 grams of cocaine, 55 grams of ganja, 11.5 grams of ecstasy tablets and 10 grams of MDMA from all the arrested.
Read more
