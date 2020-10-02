Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Congress leaders protest over detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leaders protest detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah along with party workers on Thursday night held protests over the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi while they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim.

Karnataka Congress leaders condemned the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi. Taking to twitter, Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “I condemn the attack on Shri. @RahulGandhi in Uttar Pradesh. A wise man once said, Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.@narendramodi & @myogiadityanath have proved that they draw inspiration from violence.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar questioned Uttar Pradesh police under what law Rahul has been detained. “I condemn the assault by UP Police on our leader @RahulGandhi who is fighting to get justice for Hathras rape victim. Under what law has he been detained? Why are he & @priyankagandhi not being allowed to meet victim’s family? Why is the PM not speaking about ‘Beti Bachao’ now?” Shivakumar said.

On Thursday, Gandhis had begun a march to Hathras after their cars were stopped by authorities. Later, both Rahul and Priyanka tweeted slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for trying to stop them. Ahead of Gandhi’s visit, Section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders have been sealed. The Gandhis wanted to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped and tortured by four upper-caste men in the Uttar Pradesh district. The victim’s family also alleged that the UP Police had cremated her forcibly without their permission.