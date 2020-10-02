Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Congress leaders protest over detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah along with party workers on Thursday night held protests over the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi while they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim.
Karnataka Congress leaders condemned the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi. Taking to twitter, Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “I condemn the attack on Shri. @RahulGandhi in Uttar Pradesh. A wise man once said, Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.@narendramodi & @myogiadityanath have proved that they draw inspiration from violence.”
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar questioned Uttar Pradesh police under what law Rahul has been detained. “I condemn the assault by UP Police on our leader @RahulGandhi who is fighting to get justice for Hathras rape victim. Under what law has he been detained? Why are he & @priyankagandhi not being allowed to meet victim’s family? Why is the PM not speaking about ‘Beti Bachao’ now?” Shivakumar said.
On Thursday, Gandhis had begun a march to Hathras after their cars were stopped by authorities. Later, both Rahul and Priyanka tweeted slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for trying to stop them. Ahead of Gandhi’s visit, Section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders have been sealed. The Gandhis wanted to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped and tortured by four upper-caste men in the Uttar Pradesh district. The victim’s family also alleged that the UP Police had cremated her forcibly without their permission.
S Anbuvelan was appointed as the news Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of helicopter division of Bengaluru based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday. S Anbuvelan, a 34-year-veteran of the firm, was previously heading the Helicopter Division as Executive Director.
“My focus will be to ensure quality products and services and timely delivery from the Helicopter Complex,” Anbuvelan said after taking charge.
According to HAL, Anbuvelan holds a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, and a Masters of Technology in Aircraft Production Engineering from IIT Madras. He also holds a postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from XIME, Bengaluru.
He joined HAL as a management trainee (technical) in 1986 and has experience of 34 years in various key positions.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences for treatment of BMTC employees.
BMTC chairperson Nandiesha Reddy and NIMHANS director Gangadhar inked a MoU at the institute on Thursday.
"Memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed Between Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) & National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for enhancing patient care services for BMTC and improving transport facility for staff and students of NIMHANS," BMTC said in a statement.
Karnataka on Thursday reported another single-day tally of 10,070 Covid-19 cases and 130 deaths. The active cases in the state are 1,10,412. The death toll in the state shot up to 8,994, according to the state health department.
As of October 1, the state's Covid-19 tally reached 6,11,837 cases. On Thursday, 7,144 patients were discharged, post recovery, as the total number of recoveries went up to 4,92,412.
Bengaluru Urban recorded 4,853 new cases followed by Dakshina Kannada 493, Ballari 486, Hassan 383, Bagalkot 336,Udupi 275, Tumakuru 274 and Mandya 266
According to the health department, 96,588 tests, including 49,628 rapid antigen tests, were carried out across the state on Thursday. Around 811 patients are being treated in ICU, of which 268 are in Bengaluru. A 2-year-old girl died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Thursday.
