Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka govt prohibits strike by doctors, health staff

The government warns of action against non-submission of reports, non-compliance to orders.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has prohibited strikes, non-cooperation, disobeying or refusing work by public servants and health workers engaged in providing health services related to COVID-19.

On Monday Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar passed an order after the doctors, paramedics and health workers on government job or hired on a contractual basis began going on strike and threatening to stop work.

The government warns of action against non-submission of reports, non-compliance to orders. “As Chairman of the State Executive Committee, I hereby prohibit strikes, non-cooperation, disobeying or refusal to work related to health services; non-submission of reports, non-compliance to the orders issued by the higher authorities by any public servant, health personnel,” Vijay Bhaskar said in the order.

Noting that the state government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic, the order said, “Disobeying or refusal of the work…will amount to contravention of the provisions of the said Acts, Rules or Orders.”