Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka govt prohibits strike by doctors, health staff

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has prohibited strikes, non-cooperation, disobeying or refusing work by public servants and health workers engaged in providing health services related to COVID-19.
On Monday Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar passed an order after the doctors, paramedics and health workers on government job or hired on a contractual basis began going on strike and threatening to stop work.
The government warns of action against non-submission of reports, non-compliance to orders. “As Chairman of the State Executive Committee, I hereby prohibit strikes, non-cooperation, disobeying or refusal to work related to health services; non-submission of reports, non-compliance to the orders issued by the higher authorities by any public servant, health personnel,” Vijay Bhaskar said in the order.
Noting that the state government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic, the order said, “Disobeying or refusal of the work…will amount to contravention of the provisions of the said Acts, Rules or Orders.”
The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the Bengaluru residence of Congress leader D K Shivakumar after booking him in a case of disproportionate assets. The CBI also searched premises linked to relatives and associates of Shivakumar at 13 other locations in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.
“CBI has registered a case against former Minister of Karnataka Government (Presently MLA) on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore (approx) in his name and in the name of his family members. Searches were conducted today at 14 locations including nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.
Sources said Rs 57 lakh in cash and several incriminating documents including property papers and bank related documents, apart from electronic evidence, were seized.
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
"I will be home quarantined for a few days on the advice of doctors after testing positive for Covid-19.There is no panic as there are no symptoms," the minister tweeted.
He was among those ministers who had attended the recent Assembly session. Many others who had attended the session tested positive including Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, senior Congress leaders H K Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi (Belagavi MP), BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao had recently succumbed to the coronavirus infection.
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to begin its 4th phase e-auction of sites from October 12. The e-auction of 448 BDA sites is scheduled to start from October 12 at 11.00 am, and those interested to register must pay Rs. 4 lakh per site as earnest money deposit (EMD).
According to E-auction, notification for 4th phase has already been issued by BDA and a total of 448 sites of various dimensions in Banashankari, SMV Layout, JP Nagar, Arkavathi Layout, BTM Layout have been published. Live bidding will commence from October 12 and the closing of bidding will be completed from November 3 to 7 in six stages.
According to BDA, the auction will take place on the portal: https://eproc.karnataka.gov.in. The terms and conditions by BDA to participate in the bidding is deposit of Rs. 4 lakh which is refundable; if one is successful in the bid, 25 per cent of the site cost needs to be remitted within 72 hours after deduction of the initial deposit, and 75 per cent to be paid within 45 days after receiving the allotment letter from BDA.
Five minutes of delta time will be given after the last bid is placed, a notification said. The auction purchaser should be a citizen of India, minor/person without computer knowledge are eligible to participate in the auction through his / her guardian or friend. While doing so, the name and related documents of only the person purchasing the property must be submitted/uploaded in the e-auction portal while participating in the e-auction. All details related to the sites and e-auction can be obtained from: bdabengaluru.org
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 4, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, CBI raids, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.