Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CM says influx of passengers from other states made Covid-19 situation tough

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of fresh cases and fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka continues to witness a steady hike, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the situation would have been better if the influx of passengers from other states was avoided.
“We would have been more successful in containing the *spread of the novel corona) virus if we could stop people coming from other states,” Yediyurappa said. However, he added that the state is capable to work together and contain the pandemic effectively.
Meanwhile, 95.46 per cent of the total students who registered for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) board examinations in Karnataka attended the only remaining exam which was held on Thursday.
According to statistics shared by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), as many as 5,68,975 students attended the exam while 27,022 gave it a miss. A total of 5,95,997 students had enrolled themselves for the examination.
With four more employees of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) testing positive for coronavirus, the public transport corporation is mulling over having physical partitions within buses to keep employees away from such risks.
“Partitions made of rexine were installed in some 30 buses used to ferry passengers from airports to quarantine centres. We are planning on a design to extend the same to other buses too,” an official said.
To date, two BMTC employees of Indiranagar depot, and one each in Koramangala, RR Nagar, and KR Puram have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.
Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched 50 dedicated teams to enforce home quarantine of those returning to the city from other states and countries.
“The squads with vehicles will spread out to different parts of the city and reach quickly in case of complaints,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.
As on June 18, Bengaluru has recorded 844 coronavirus cases of which 408 are active. With 51 fatalities so far, the capital city has witnessed the most deaths due to the pandemic in the state.
