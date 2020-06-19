Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CM says influx of passengers from other states made Covid-19 situation tough

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Yediyurappa added that the state is capable to work together and contain the pandemic effectively. (PTI) Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Yediyurappa added that the state is capable to work together and contain the pandemic effectively. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of fresh cases and fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka continues to witness a steady hike, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the situation would have been better if the influx of passengers from other states was avoided.

“We would have been more successful in containing the *spread of the novel corona) virus if we could stop people coming from other states,” Yediyurappa said. However, he added that the state is capable to work together and contain the pandemic effectively.

Meanwhile, 95.46 per cent of the total students who registered for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) board examinations in Karnataka attended the only remaining exam which was held on Thursday.

According to statistics shared by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), as many as 5,68,975 students attended the exam while 27,022 gave it a miss. A total of 5,95,997 students had enrolled themselves for the examination.