Friday, June 19, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CM says influx of passengers from other states made Covid-19 situation tough

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: 95.46 per cent of the total students who registered for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) board examinations in Karnataka attended the only remaining exam which was held on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 19, 2020 8:51:52 am
B S Yediyurappa, karnataka news, karnataka Rajya Sabha polls, Karnataka Legislative Council polls Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Yediyurappa added that the state is capable to work together and contain the pandemic effectively. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of fresh cases and fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka continues to witness a steady hike, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the situation would have been better if the influx of passengers from other states was avoided.

“We would have been more successful in containing the *spread of the novel corona) virus if we could stop people coming from other states,” Yediyurappa said. However, he added that the state is capable to work together and contain the pandemic effectively.

Meanwhile, 95.46 per cent of the total students who registered for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) board examinations in Karnataka attended the only remaining exam which was held on Thursday.

According to statistics shared by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), as many as 5,68,975 students attended the exam while 27,022 gave it a miss. A total of 5,95,997 students had enrolled themselves for the examination.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

08:34 (IST)19 Jun 2020
More BMTC employees test positive, buses likely to get ‘partition’

With four more employees of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) testing positive for coronavirus, the public transport corporation is mulling over having physical partitions within buses to keep employees away from such risks.

“Partitions made of rexine were installed in some 30 buses used to ferry passengers from airports to quarantine centres. We are planning on a design to extend the same to other buses too,” an official said.

To date, two BMTC employees of Indiranagar depot, and one each in Koramangala, RR Nagar, and KR Puram have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

08:34 (IST)19 Jun 2020
Bengaluru: 50 squads to enforce home quarantine of returnees

Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched 50 dedicated teams to enforce home quarantine of those returning to the city from other states and countries.

“The squads with vehicles will spread out to different parts of the city and reach quickly in case of complaints,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

As on June 18, Bengaluru has recorded 844 coronavirus cases of which 408 are active. With 51 fatalities so far, the capital city has witnessed the most deaths due to the pandemic in the state.

08:33 (IST)19 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has among the lowest Covid burden among cities with population of 10 million or more.

Epidemiologists say central to the city’s Covid-19 control programme has been its continuing practice of quarantining positive cases and identifying contacts within 24 hours of a positive test result — a practice many of the other metros have struggled to keep up with as numbers started swelling.

Why Bengaluru Covid count is least among big cities

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries/emergencies/clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 18 Highlights

