Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa to discuss COVID-19 situation with PM Modi today

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to request more relaxations during his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa made it clear that COVID-19 lockdown measures were not required in the state anymore. “The lockdown is not required for Karnataka, we will request for more relaxations,” he said in response to a question about video conferencing with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 4122 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths since June 1.

At the same time, an official order issued by the state government banning online classes up to the fifth standard across schools in the state has finally put an end to private schools conducting the same.