Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa to discuss COVID-19 situation with PM Modi today

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Meanwhile, the state has recorded 4122 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths since June 1.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 17, 2020 8:24:23 am
sy cabinet expansion, b s yeddyurappa, karnataka government expansion, bjp karnataka government bsy, indian express news Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: On Tuesday, Yediyurappa made it clear that COVID-19 lockdown measures were not required in the state anymore.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to request more relaxations during his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa made it clear that COVID-19 lockdown measures were not required in the state anymore. “The lockdown is not required for Karnataka, we will request for more relaxations,” he said in response to a question about video conferencing with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 4122 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths since June 1.

At the same time, an official order issued by the state government banning online classes up to the fifth standard across schools in the state has finally put an end to private schools conducting the same.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Titanic pose, jack and rose pose, Titanic pose social distancing, Titanic pose wall mural, Bangalore, Trending news, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Indian Express news. In the mural, the couple is presumably at a one-meter distance, as per the social distancing protocol. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Baadal Nanjundaswamy

Meanwhile, a mural in Bengaluru of an iconic scene from the film Titanic features a twist to highlight the importance of wearing a mask and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

At the same time, Karnataka Tuesday recorded 317 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 7,530 and death toll to 94.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries/emergencies/clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 16 Highlights

