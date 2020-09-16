Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa to visit Delhi tomorrow to seek more flood relief

According to the tentative travel plan of Yediyurappa, he will be leaving to Kalaburagi on September 17 morning by a special flight to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Day celebration and inaugurate or lay foundation for several developmental works there. (File Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will travel to New Delhi on September 17 to discuss cabinet expansion with the BJP leadership, seek flood relief and GST compensation.

Yediyurappa, along with a delegation of ministers may meet the union ministers to discuss key development projects with the Centre.

By afternoon that day he is scheduled to fly to Delhi from Kalaburagi, and his itinerary in Delhi is yet to be shared by the chief minister’s office.