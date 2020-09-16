Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa to visit Delhi tomorrow to seek more flood relief

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will travel to New Delhi on September 17 to discuss cabinet expansion with the BJP leadership, seek flood relief and GST compensation.
Yediyurappa, along with a delegation of ministers may meet the union ministers to discuss key development projects with the Centre.
According to the tentative travel plan of Yediyurappa, he will be leaving to Kalaburagi on September 17 morning by a special flight to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Day celebration and inaugurate or lay foundation for several developmental works there.
By afternoon that day he is scheduled to fly to Delhi from Kalaburagi, and his itinerary in Delhi is yet to be shared by the chief minister’s office.
From making use of gloves to handle Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)/ballot boxes mandatory to directing district administrations to identify multiple mustering centres in taluk headquarters, the Karnataka State Election Commission (KSEC) Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) to conduct by-elections and elections for local bodies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wearing face mask is mandatory for everyone taking part in any election-related activity, the general guidelines mentioned, adding that each person will be made to undergo thermal scanning and to use soap/sanitiser at the entry of rooms, halls, or premises used for the elections.
The first 'Kisan Rail' from Karnataka, between Bengaluru and Delhi, will start from September 19 to October 19.
According to South Western Railways, Kisan Train will run between KSR Bengaluru and H. Nizamuddin via Mysuru, Hubballi and Pune to help farmers in transporting agricultural produce. "These trains shall run between fixed Origin–Destination pairs with en-route stoppages, and loading/ unloading shall be permitted at any of the en-route stoppage," Railways said.
The scheduled departure for the special train from KSR Bengaluru is at 16.45 hrs on Saturdays and is estimated to reach H. Nizamuddin station in Delhi at 23.45 hrs on Mondays. The Kisan Rail will do five trips from Bengaluru, starting on 19.09.2020 and the last service will be on 17.10.2020
En-route, the train will have stoppages at Mysuru, Hassan, Arsikere, Davanagere, Hubballi Londa, Belagavi, Miraj, Pune Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra Cantonment and Mathura in both directions.
"The train will have a composition of 10 VPH (High Capacity Parcel Vans) 2 Brake Luggage cum Generator Car (Total: 12 LHB coaches). The distance between KSR Bengaluru and H. Nizamuddin is 2751 Kms", SWR added.
The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) team on Tuesday morning raided the residence of Aditya Alva, son of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.
The police raided Aditya Alva’s house in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police(Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “Search warrant is taken from the court and search being conducted at Aditya Alva’s house near Hebbal called ‘House of Lives.’ The search is conducted by CCB officials in front of Alva’s family members.”
Aditya Alva is among the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is investigated by the CCB police. According to CCB police, Aditya is accused number 6 and has been absconding ever since the police started probing the drug case.
The Karnataka government has decided to amend the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002 during the forthcoming session of the state legislature to facilitate borrowing to the extent 5 per cent of the gross state domestic produce (GSDP) to overcome revenue shortages incurred during the Covid-19 crisis.
The decision to modify the Act from the earlier GSDP of 3 per cent was taken at a Tuesday meeting of the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio.
The changes in borrowing limits imposed on the state will enable the state to borrow an additional Rs 33,000 crore needed for development work during the current fiscal, state Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry Tuesday summoned actor couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray to their office at 11 am tomorrow.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “We have issued notice to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at 11 am tomorrow.”
According to CCB, cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine people have been arrested including Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani.
