Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Fake video of crowd from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru circulated, police arrest one

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru City Police on Sunday arrested a man who circulated false videos claiming to show the condition of Victoria Hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the city.
The video shows a doctor lamenting about over 100 patients being gathered in a small space. The video went viral on social media.
“City Crime Branch swiftly identified and arrested this person who has been circulating false videos of panic in Victoria Hospital, Bangalore. Kudos to all doctors and medical professionals who are doing their best. False news busted,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted.
“Covid False video about conditions of hospitals in Bangalore circulated on social media. Case registered in Cybercrime PS. While government, society at large fighting the pandemic, some are creating/forwarding messages/videos which has potential to create panic in society. Refrain from it,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.
Karnataka reported 4,120 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 63,772 and the death toll to 1,331, on Sunday.
Cumulatively, there were 63,772 COVID-19 positive cases in the state till Sunday evening, which includes 1,331 deaths and 23,065 discharges, according to the health department. Out of 39,370 active cases, 38,791 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 579 are in ICU.
Thirty-six out of 91 deaths reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Kolar (5), four each from Dharwad, Gadag and Koppal, three each from Ballari, Kalaburagi and Bidar.
Meanwhile, Karnataka crossed the 10 lakh tests milestone on Sunday, from about 88 labs in the state.
Bengaluru City on Sunday reported 2,156 new Covid-19 cases and 36 new deaths. The city’s total cases increased to 31,777, out of which 24,316 cases are active. The new deaths increase the total fatality to 667. The city’s positivity rate is 12.82%
Bengaluru city till Sunday added 50 more containment zones, as the total number of active containment zones reached 6,160 across the city.
According to BBMP, Bengaluru South has 2,014 containment zones, 1,056 in Bengaluru East, 976 in Bengaluru West, 733 in Bommanahalli, 405 in RR Nagara, 358 in Mahadevapura, 262 in Yelahanka and 103 in Dasarahalli zones.
Days after the Karnataka government announced a one-time incentive of Rs 5,000 to recovered Covid-19 patients, the state's first free plasma bank has been set up in Bengaluru.
According to a health department official, the same will operate in Victoria Hospital in collaboration with Sai Krushna Charitable Trust.
"Initially, this is open to donors who wish to contribute life-saving plasma. Once we get adequate donors, the free plasma bank will open for recipients as well," a health officer in Bengaluru Urban told Indianexpress.com.
To donate plasma, those who have recovered from the coronavirus infection can call 080-47190606, the officer added.
