Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Fake video of crowd from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru circulated, police arrest one

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted that that the City Crime Branch had swiftly identified and arrested the man behind the video. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted that that the City Crime Branch had swiftly identified and arrested the man behind the video.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru City Police on Sunday arrested a man who circulated false videos claiming to show the condition of Victoria Hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the city.

The video shows a doctor lamenting about over 100 patients being gathered in a small space. The video went viral on social media.

“City Crime Branch swiftly identified and arrested this person who has been circulating false videos of panic in Victoria Hospital, Bangalore. Kudos to all doctors and medical professionals who are doing their best. False news busted,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted.

“Covid False video about conditions of hospitals in Bangalore circulated on social media. Case registered in Cybercrime PS. While government, society at large fighting the pandemic, some are creating/forwarding messages/videos which has potential to create panic in society. Refrain from it,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.