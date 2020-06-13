Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases likely to increase after August 15, says minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the experts have indicated a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka after August 15.
“About 97 percent of over 3,000 active cases in the state are asymptomatic. Experts after studying the developments in other countries and states have said that there will be a surge in infections after August 115. The government is taking all precautionary measures in that direction,” Sudhakar said.
On Friday Karnataka reported 271 positive cases taking the total number of infections to 6,516. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, seven patients succumbed to the infection. Of them, four were from Bengaluru. All the fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours were linked to either Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like Illness (ILI), and the deceased were aged 48 years and above.
Amulya Noronha Leona(19), who was held on charges of sedition for saying “Pakistan Zindabad” at an anti-CAA protest in February, walked out of the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, on Friday after she was granted bail. A magistrate’s court granted the college student “default bail” since the state had failed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated time period.
Police in Bengaluru were due to file a chargesheet on May 20, when the 90-day period since her arrest ended, but did so only on June 3. The delay enabled Amulya’s advocates to move a plea under section 167(2) of the CrPC, under which those arrested are entitled to bail at the end of 60/90 days given to the police for investigation — if a chargesheet is not filed by then.
Amulya, an orator often invited to anti-CAA rallies, was arrested in Bengaluru on the evening of February 20 after she started a speech by saying “Pakistan Zindabad”. Her friends later said she was trying to convey a message of universal humanity by hailing all nations, including India, as reflected in her social media posts.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) headquarters in Bengaluru was sealed for 72 hours on Friday after a man arrested in a cheating case tested positive for Covid-19.
The suspect was lodged in the lockup at the CCB headquarters located at Briand Circle, West Bengaluru. According to the Senior police officer, all the eight police officials who were involved in arresting the suspect are in quarantine.
The BBMP has started fumigating the CCB headquarters and its surroundings. The suspect was among four people arrested four days ago for cheating Ola by booking fake trips.
