Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases likely to increase after August 15, says minister

Two policemen wearing coronavirus-themed helmets during an awareness programme in Bengaluru. (PTI) Two policemen wearing coronavirus-themed helmets during an awareness programme in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the experts have indicated a surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka after August 15.

“About 97 percent of over 3,000 active cases in the state are asymptomatic. Experts after studying the developments in other countries and states have said that there will be a surge in infections after August 115. The government is taking all precautionary measures in that direction,” Sudhakar said.

On Friday Karnataka reported 271 positive cases taking the total number of infections to 6,516. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, seven patients succumbed to the infection. Of them, four were from Bengaluru. All the fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours were linked to either Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like Illness (ILI), and the deceased were aged 48 years and above.