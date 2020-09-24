Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Two police officials suspended for leaking investigation information in Sandalwood drug case

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru police on Wednesday suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, MR Mudhavi of the Woman Protection Wing, Central Crime Branch (CCB) police and head constable Mallikarjun for sharing information of investigation related to Sandalwood drugs case to the associates of the accused.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “During the enquiry, it was found that both were in contact with some associates of accused and giving and leaking information of investigation in a Sandalwood drugs case.”
After the internal enquiry about two police officials, a report was submitted to Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant by Sandeep Patil recommending suspension of two police officials. According to Patil based on the report, the government suspended them on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Railways and Suresh Angadi, who passed away on Wednesday evening due to COVID-19, was a four-time BJP MP from Belagavi.
Angadi tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and had been admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi.
He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. His political journey started with joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 1996.
A law graduate, Angadi was active in politics in the Belagavi region and went on to become a vice-president of the party in the district.
The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Aikya Horata Samithi called for a Karnataka bandh on September 28 in protest against the farm Bills.
The farmers decided to bandh after sit-in protest by them in Bengaluru since Monday against the anti-farmer Bills, which the Centre has passed in the Parliament and the bills to amend the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act by the Karnataka government.
"A total shutdown will be observed on Monday (September 28) across the state in protest against the anti-farmer Bills. About 30 organisations are extending support to our bandh call," Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said.
Dalit organisations, labour unions, private taxi owners’ association, lorry owners association and auto unions in Bengaluru have backed the bandh call. Truck, auto rickshaw and taxi operations may also be affected on September 28 as the respective associations have supported a call for strike by the farmers’ collective.
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale appeared before the CCB police on Wednesday for the second time.
Around 11.20 am, he visited the CCB head office in Bengaluru for interrogation. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “We have called only Diganth. On the basis of his statement given in the previous hearing, some field level probe was conducted and a few people were questioned. Now, he has been called again for further inquiry.”
Earlier on September 26, Diganth and his wife Aindrita Ray were questioned for hours and their mobile phones confiscated by the CCB.
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away Wednesday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Angadi was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He was 65.
Angadi had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 11 ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The BJP leader passed away at around 8 pm at the AIIMS trauma centre which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, sources at the hospital told PTI. He is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus. At least six MLAs and three MPs have earlier succumbed to it.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will allow a second option to candidates who have been assigned ranks in CET 2020 but have missed uploading their documents. The document uploading window will re-open from September 24 to September 27 at the official KEA website. Earlier, the candidates were allowed to upload documents from September 7 to 23.
Candidates who had given their documents but did not declare the same can also complete the process of uploading of documents by selecting the declaration between September 24 to 27, as per the official notice released by the KEA.
Further, students who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of second PUC or class 12 marks or had a change in marks due to re-evaluation or any other relevant scenario will also be allowed to change or submit documents within the given dates.
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 6,997 new Covid-19 cases and 38 fatalities, taking the total case tally to 5,40,847 and the death toll to 8,266.
A total of 5,460 patients were discharged after recovery on Wednesday according to the state health department. 3,547 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. Twenty three out of 38 deaths reported were from Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru reported 341 cases, Hassan 315, Chikkamagaluru 252 and Mandya 203 cases.
BJP member Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday raised the issue of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook allegedly arbitrarily censuring content posted by users, especially those with a “nationalistic approach” and sought government intervention for protection of such content.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Surya said for a long time there have been many “credible” allegations made against Twitter, Facebook and their affiliates of “arbitrary and unilateral regulation and censuring” of content posted by third party users, especially those with a “nationalistic approach”.
“This poses a significant constitutional challenge not only on the grounds of unreasonable restriction of free speech but also amounts to illegal interference during elections,” he said.
