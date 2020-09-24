Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Two police officials suspended for leaking investigation information in Sandalwood drug case

After the internal enquiry about two police officials, a report was submitted to Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant by Sandeep Patil recommending suspension of two police officials. (File Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru police on Wednesday suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, MR Mudhavi of the Woman Protection Wing, Central Crime Branch (CCB) police and head constable Mallikarjun for sharing information of investigation related to Sandalwood drugs case to the associates of the accused.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “During the enquiry, it was found that both were in contact with some associates of accused and giving and leaking information of investigation in a Sandalwood drugs case.”

After the internal enquiry about two police officials, a report was submitted to Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant by Sandeep Patil recommending suspension of two police officials. According to Patil based on the report, the government suspended them on Wednesday.