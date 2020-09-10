Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan files police complaint about Kannada film drug scandal charge

Khan called Sambargi’s allegations derogatory and defamatory.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chamrajpet MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, filed a police complaint on Wednesday against businessman Prashanth Sambargi for allegedly linking him to the Kannada film drug scandal.

Khan called Sambargi’s allegations derogatory and defamatory. Chamarajpet police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) following Khan’s complaint, according to Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). An officer said they would move the court for permission to register an FIR and take action accordingly.

Sambargi had alleged his links with the actor Sanjjanaa Galrani who was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.