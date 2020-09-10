Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan files police complaint about Kannada film drug scandal charge

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Chamrajpet MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, filed a police complaint on Wednesday against businessman Prashanth Sambargi for allegedly linking him to the Kannada film drug scandal.
Khan called Sambargi’s allegations derogatory and defamatory. Chamarajpet police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) following Khan’s complaint, according to Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). An officer said they would move the court for permission to register an FIR and take action accordingly.
Sambargi had alleged his links with the actor Sanjjanaa Galrani who was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in parts of Karnataka for September 11.
According to CS Patil, Director of the IMD, Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka is very likely to receive widespread rainfall from 9 to 13 September. “Uttara Kannada, Udupi & Dakshina Kannada very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places, Red alert announced on Sept 11.” CS Patil said.
Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain, Orange alert announced on 10 and 12 September; Yellow alert announced on 9 and 13 September. North interior Karnataka is likely to receive fairly widespread rain on 9 September and widespread on 10 to 13 September, IMD said in a statement.
“Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall for which Yellow alert announced from 10 to 13 September. South Interior Karnataka is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from 9-13 September,” CS Patil added.
The Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust on Wednesday signed an MoU with the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru to set up the Indira Gandhi Chair for Environmental Sciences.
Speaking on the occasion, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi recounted initiatives taken by former PM Indira Gandhi in the realm of science and technology.
Calling her “one of the builders of modern India”, Singh said, “Her tenure as the leader of this country over 16 years in two separate phases saw a great transformation within our country and in our neighbourhood.”
Karnataka’s Hubballi railway station will soon be renamed as Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station- Hubballi.
Born in Bidar in 1836, Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji is believed to have achieved salvation in Hubballi in 1929. An exponent of Advaita philosophy, he was known for his simple living, and his thoughts.
Confirming the name change, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the principal secretary to Karnataka Revenue Department that the Ministrt has no objection to the suggestion made by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
The Karnataka government will soon issue a Gazette notification spelling the new name in Devanagari (Hindi), Roman (English) and regional languages after which the name change will become official, a South Western Railway (SWR) official explained.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth nearly Rs 60 crore of the Church of South India Trust Association (CSITA) in Bengaluru for alleged illegal transfer of land leased to it by the Defence Ministry.
In a statement, the ED said the attached assets are in the form of fixed deposits maintained and available with the State Bank of India and the action has been initiated under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
According to the ED, investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered at Ashoknagar Police Station, Bengaluru, against the CSITA for allegedly “dishonestly” entering into an arrangement for transfer of the title of a piece of land measuring 7426.886 square metres belonging to the Ministry of Defence.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to 21 alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), arrested for arson and violence during the anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.
Hearing an appeal by Karnataka, the apex court had, on March 6, stayed the bail order of a single judge of state High Court.
Granting them the relief, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, however, made it clear that the “observations of the High Court on question of fact and law (in the bail order) are obviously made prima facie and shall not affect the trial”.
The BJP government in Karnataka intends to root out the drug mafia in the state and will not go soft on it, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son and state BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra said Wednesday. Vijayendra’s comments came after two top Kannada actors associated with politicians — Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani — were arrested as part of police investigations into the drug mafia. Dwivedi had campaigned for the BJP in the two of the 15 seats that went to bypolls in December 2019, including the K R Pet constituency — an election directly supervised by Vijayendra.
Since Dwivedi’s arrest, former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has claimed his coalition government with the Congress was ousted using drug and cricket betting money.
At a media interaction Wednesday in south Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar region, Vijayendra said, “There is no question of protecting anyone in the drug case or going soft on anyone… The BJP government headed by CM Yediyurappa, and the home minister, have taken a firm decision to root out the drug mafia.
