Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Government seeks experts’ opinion on reopening schools

The schools and colleges have remained shut since March last week due to COVID-19.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government would seek a report from a panel of experts, including doctors, eminent healthcare professionals and educationists on reopening of schools and colleges in the state, Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu said on Wednesday.

The schools and colleges have remained shut since March last week due to COVID-19. Sriramulu said that he will be submitting a report to the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar in about a week’s time on the issue of reopening of schools and colleges in the State.

Also Read | Mysore Dasara celebrations likely to be restricted to palace premises, Chamundi Hills this year

“We have to take into account the report to be furnished by the panel of experts and doctors including paediatricians and psychiatrists before opening the schools and colleges,” Sriramulu told reporters.

Sriramulu also held a meeting with Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and experts on the issue.