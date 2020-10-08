Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Government seeks experts’ opinion on reopening schools

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government would seek a report from a panel of experts, including doctors, eminent healthcare professionals and educationists on reopening of schools and colleges in the state, Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu said on Wednesday.
The schools and colleges have remained shut since March last week due to COVID-19. Sriramulu said that he will be submitting a report to the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar in about a week’s time on the issue of reopening of schools and colleges in the State.
“We have to take into account the report to be furnished by the panel of experts and doctors including paediatricians and psychiatrists before opening the schools and colleges,” Sriramulu told reporters.
Sriramulu also held a meeting with Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and experts on the issue.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take stock of the Covid-19 situation in 11 districts that have a high caseload on Thursday.
The chief minister will review Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Bengaluru Urban via video conference, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.
Karnataka has reported 55,938 cases in the last seven days, according to the health department.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise steadily in Karnataka, this year’s Dasara celebrations are likely to be restricted within the Mysore Palace premises and Chamundi Hills. The ten-day-long celebrations are usually held at various locations in Mysuru, including auditoriums, exhibition grounds, sports grounds and other venues as well.
After a meeting with officials at Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office, Health Minister B Sriramulu said there was a general view that the Dasara should be confined to the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hills. However, the decision is yet to be approved by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
As part of its crackdown on violators not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines specifying mandatory use of masks in public places, the Belagavi police penalised 365 people in the city on Wednesday.
According to the police, a total of Rs. 60,300 was collected on the first day since they announced that people not wearing masks will be penalised.
While the drive was conducted in jurisdiction of police stations in urban and rural areas of the district, the penalty amount was fixed at Rs. 200 and Rs. 100 in urban and rural areas respectively.
Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city exceeded the 20,000-mark on Wednesday. While 18,750 people have recovered so far, the north Karnataka district has recorded 310 fatalities linked to the pandemic so far.
South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run a special train between Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru with effect from October 12.
According to SWR, the 08463 Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru special train will depart from Bhubaneswar at 5.30 AM and arrive at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station Bengaluru at 12.05 PM the next day starting October 12.
In return direction, 08464 Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Special train will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 1.40 PM with effect from October 13 and arrive at Bhubaneswar at 9.05 PM the next day.
The train will have a composition of 23 coaches, one AC 2-tier coach, four AC 3-tier coaches, 11 Second Class Sleeper Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches and two Second Class Luggage cum Brake-vans and one Pantry Car.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.
“I have tested positive for #COVID19 . As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor’s advice I am in home quarantine,” he tweeted.
Joshi, an MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, played a crucial role in the conduct of the recent Parliament session amid the pandemic in his capacity as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
Joshi is the latest addition to prominent politicians from the state who have tested positive for COVID. Most of them have either recovered or under recovery.
They include Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, several Ministers in the state cabinet and a number of legislators.
As a measure to fix bad stretches of roads and potholes across the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up an asphalt mix plant in the city.
The plant at Kannur village, which is around 20 km from the city, has the capacity to manufacture around 100 to 120 tonnes of hot mix per hour.
Officials said that around 40 tractor loads of asphalt mix could be dispatched from the plant per day. To transport the asphalt hot mix to different parts of the city, there are two dedicated vehicles.
The plant has been set up on around four acres of land owned by the BBMP. “The BBMP has spent nearly Rs. 7.5 crore on setting up the plant,” said chief engineer of the road infrastructure division, Prahlad.
Karnataka reported nearly 10,947 new covid- 19 cases on Wednesday and 113 Covid fatalities. The total tally is 6,68,652 of which, 1,16,153 are active cases. The death toll has shot up to 9,574.
Bengaluru, recorded over 5000 cases for the second consecutive day, while Mysuru district registered 979 new cases, Hassan 471, Uttara Kannada 463, 447 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 258 in Ballari and 250 in Tumakuru.
Karnataka has reported 55,938 cases in the last seven days, according to the health department.
Meanwhile, the State conducted 1,04,348 tests, the highest so far, including 55,690 RT-PCR tests. According to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka has conducted 1,04,348 Covid-19 tests on Tuesday. “The state government aims to increase the tests to 1.5 lakh per day,” Dr K Sudhakar, said.
The Minister took to Twitter to inform that, 55,690 RT-PCR and other method tests were conducted across 146 laboratories in the state, and 48,658 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted across 30 districts. The tests will be soon increased to 1.5 lakh per day, he added.
In a surprise move, the Congress on Wednesday named H Kusuma, 31, wife of IAS officer D K Ravi, who died in 2015, as the party’s candidate for the by-election for Raja Rajeshwari Nagar — RR Nagar — Assembly constituency scheduled for November 3.
Kusuma, 31, a former teacher at an engineering college, is daughter of Congress-turned-JD(S) leader Hanuman-tharayappa, a real estate businessman. She had formally joined the Congress earlier this week.
With Kusuma’s candidature, the Congress is seen as aiming to tap into Hanumantharayappa’s influence among the Vokkaliga community, which has a large presence in the region.
A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
In response to a query from PTI, IndiGo said: “We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available.”
"A baby boy was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM today,” an aviation industry source told PTI.
The Aero India exhibition, which showcases India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities, will be held in Bengaluru in February next year.
The minister said that India’s aerospace and defence sectors have “matured” and are “exploring mutually beneficial partnerships with friendly countries to set up manufacturing industries in India and defence equipment produced in India to be exported abroad”. Aero India-21, he said, “will showcase the government’s intent to achieve a turnover of USD 25 billion with exports of USD 5 billion in aerospace and defence goods and services by 2025”.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also addressed the conference, said the state will make “all necessary preparations towards safe conduct” of the event “keeping in mind the safety of the participants and in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols”.
